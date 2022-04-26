ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apache Junction, AZ

New $1.1M dog park opens Saturday in Apache Junction

Mesa Independent
Mesa Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kQQKl_0fL0RIgj00

The opening celebration for the city of Apache Junction’s first off-leash dog park is 8 a.m.-noon April 30 at 247 E. Superstition Blvd.

“Meet local rescues, businesses and all things dog-related; take photos with your fur friends; participate in raffles and receive information about the park,” according to a release.

Scholz Contracting LLC in June 1021 was awarded a more than $1.1 million contract to construct the 2.6-acre off-leash dog park at the northwest corner of the Pinal County complex.

Dogs must be registered and have current vaccinations. Go to Apachejunctionaz.gov/dogpark .

The Dutchman Dog Park, which began construction in August, has separate fenced areas for varying sizes of dogs, grass, water stations, solar lighting, shade and seating. It will be open 1-10 p.m. Monday and Thursday; and 6 a.m.-10 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The three dog park areas are Mesquite, Palo Verde and Ironwood, according to the city’s website:

  • The Mesquite area, the largest area at the park, is for active dogs and dogs that are comfortable around all types of dogs. Expect other dogs to want to play or check out your dog when you are visiting this space.
  • Palo Verde area: “In the middle of the dog park, this space is for passive or timid dogs. While we expect to see mostly smaller dogs here, some larger dogs can be quite shy too. As long as they are not aggressive or overly playful, this is a good space for them as well,” the website states.
  • Ironwood area: “This space is a closed space used for activities, classes, events and periodic facility maintenance. It will also be available for community members to rent on an as-available-basis for small pup parties or training their own dog. It is also a great space for individuals to reserve if they have a dog that is not yet ready for socializing with other dogs off-leash,” it states.

The city is seeking grants, donations and corporate partners that may be interested in contributing to the funding of the project. If you have questions or are interested in getting involved with one of our citizen groups, email ajpr@apachejunctionaz.gov.

Mesa celebrates Earth Day

In honor of Earth Day, the city of Mesa's household hazardous materials facility is offering a special promotion April 22-23 for those who are dropping off accepted hazardous items at the ...
MESA, AZ
Mesa Independent

