Lion at Ellen Trout Zoo dies just weeks after her mate

By Danica Sauter
 3 days ago

LUFKIN, Texas ( KETK ) – The Ellen Trout Zoo has said goodbye to another lion after the death of one earlier this month.

‘He will be missed’: Beloved Lion Mashaka dies at East Texas Zoo

Zookeepers said goodbye to Adia, a female lion, on Friday, April 22. She died weeks after her mate Mashaka.

    Photo courtesy of Ellen Trout Zoo
    Photo courtesy of Ellen Trout Zoo

Zoo staffers said that Adia had recent weight loss and a loss of appetite. Adia was 14 years and 10 months old and according to officials, an initial diagnostic test indicated she was in advanced stages of kidney failure.

Adia was sent to the Texas Veterinary Medical Diagnostic Laboratory at Texas A&M University for a complete necropsy, according to Gordon B. Henley Jr. the executive director of the Ellen Trout Zoo.

Earlier this month, the Ellen Trout Zoo said goodbye to Mashaka, an African Lion that died peacefully on April 6.

Adia and Mashaka were the parents of Ashur and Sango born in July of 2016.

Caldwell Zoo mourns loss of Christa, the black rhino

In addition to the Ellen Trout Zoo both losing Mashaka and Adia, in Tyler, the Caldwell Zoo also said goodbye to one of their animals too. On Tuesday, April 26, the Caldwell Zoo mourned the loss of one of Christa, a black rhino that was at the zoo since 1987.

Amy Christie

Family welcomes baby no. 9 with a tender reveal: "It's been so rewarding to experience motherhood"

When a 29-year-old mom announced that she was pregnant for the ninth time, many people thought it was time for a little girl. However, the touching moment she and her husband organized to let their sons and the world know that this summer, they would welcome another baby boy and love him as a precious gift will stay as a treasured memory for years to come.
DALLAS, TX
Power 95.9

Is It Illegal To Bury Your Pet In Your Yard In Arkansas or Texas?

Is it illegal to bury your pet in your yard in Arkansas or Texas?. I am a pet owner and dogs are my preferred pet. But what do you do in the case of your beloved pet passing away? I had a rottweiler that we had to ut down after her battle with cancer. At the time we were at the vet's office and they offered to take care of her for me after her passing.
TEXAS STATE
ValleyCentral

Gorilla dies unexpectedly at Gladys Porter Zoo

BROWNSVILLE (ValleyCentral) — Gladys Porter Zoo staff are mourning the loss of a Western Lowland Gorilla who died last week. The zoo issued a release on Wednesday commemorating the life of Martha, a gorilla who died unexpectedly on Tuesday, April 19. Zookeepers noticed Martha was slow to respond on the morning of April 19. She […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
101.5 KNUE

After a 3-Year-Old Gets Burned, Mom Wants More Shade at Tyler, TX Park

For the most part we grew up in a more dangerous world -- of course in certain aspects it was clearly safer. But when it comes to playgrounds here in Tyler, TX, I like to think that while those rusted 15 feet tall metal slides and old vomit-covered-merry-go-rounds with no means of slowing down except gravity were a lot of fun, we do know that they were dangerous, right? Very dangerous.
TYLER, TX
KHOU

Australian underwear brand gets cheeky in Texas

HOUSTON — Step One has a special offer for Great Day Houston viewers. Today (April 27, 2022) ONLY the first 500 orders will receive 40% off the entire order by entering promo code "HOUSTON" at checkout. To buy yours visit, stepone.life. This content sponsored by Step One.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS19

Crews begin working on Tyler location for Bubba's 33

TYLER, Texas — Demolition has begun for the upcoming Tyler location of Bubba's 33, a popular restaurant from the creators of Texas Roadhouse. A permit was granted for Bubba's 33 in the location that formerly housed Ken's Pizza and Five Guys in the French Quarter at the intersection of Loop 323 and S. Broadway Ave., according to the city of Tyler.
TYLER, TX
