ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carver County, MN

Former Minn. substitute teacher sentenced to 40 years for 'sextortion' involving juveniles

truecrimedaily
truecrimedaily
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33XC95_0fL0NtTk00

ST. PAUL, Minn. (TCD) -- A former substitute teacher in Carver County was recently sentenced to prison for producing child pornography and extortion involving a years-long "sextortion scheme."

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Minnesota, 25-year-old Mitchell Ottinger was involved in a scheme to "obtain sexually explicit images and videos of minors and adults by using false online personas."

Ottinger threatened to release sexually explicit images and videos of his victims in order to extort more media. In total, there were 42 known victims, including 23 minors, the U.S. Attorney’s Office says. Some of those juvenile victims were from the school district where Ottinger worked.

According to the Star Tribune, one of Ottinger’s victims, a 15-year-old boy, blocked Ottinger on social media. Ottinger reportedly texted the victim a nude photo of him and said, "Unblock me and be a good boy or I’ll show my friends. U can’t just ghost me."

According to the prosecution’s pre-sentence filing obtained by the Star Tribune, "Ottinger targeted these young boys and others not only to satisfy his appetite for images of the sexual abuse of children, but for the thrill of humiliating his victims."

The pre-sentence filing goes on to say, "He threatened to disseminate sexually explicit images produced at his behest, and actually did so, including to the victims’ friends and family members. For Ottinger, cruelty was not just a side effect: it was the point."

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, one of the victims reported the crime to the FBI’s National Threat Operations Center.

Ottinger was initially arrested and booked into the Sherburne County Jail on May 4, 2021, records show.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, on Oct. 19, 2021, Ottinger pleaded guilty to two counts of production and attempted production of child pornography, along with one count of interstate communication with intent to extort.

On Monday, April 25, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced that U.S. District Judge Wilhelmina M. Wright sentenced Ottinger to 480 months in prison, followed by 25 years of supervised release. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Judge Wright commented, "Ottinger committed heinous crimes that introduced grievous harm and suffering into the lives of his victims."

United States Attorney Andrew M. Luger said in a statement, "For nearly a decade, Mitchell Ottinger engaged in a sextortion scheme that targeted dozens of vulnerable, young victims. This predator will now spend the next 40 years behind bars."

In another statement, FBI Special Agent in Charge Michael Paul added, "Sextortion is a crime that can victimize any child and the FBI will continue to work with our partners and in our communities to make sure our children know that help is available and that we will spare no effort in hunting down their predators."

Comments / 0

Related
Sand Hills Express

MS-13 gang leader sentenced to life in prison

▶ Watch Video: The history of MS-13, from El Salvador to the U.S. A leader of MS-13 has been sentenced to life in prison after being convicted last year of multiple charges, including murder and conspiracy to commit murder, the Department of Justice announced Friday. MS-13, or La Mara Salvatrucha, is one of the largest gangs in the world and has been referred to by former Attorney General Bill Barr as “a death cult.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Carver County, MN
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
City
Saint Paul, MN
Carver County, MN
Crime & Safety
Complex

MS-13 Gang Associate Found Guilty of Luring Teens to Their Deaths in Woods

An alleged Long Island MS-13 gang associate has been found guilty of luring four teenagers to their deaths in 2017, per ABC 7. Known as “La Diablita,” or the Little Devil, Leniz Escobar was found guilty of all counts Monday after she reportedly lured the teens into the woods to be ambushed by more than a dozen gang members. Following what took place in the Central Islip park, Escobar has been found guilty of racketeering, including predicate acts of murder, conspiracy to murder rival gang members, and obstruction of justice, as well as murder in aid-of racketeering.
PUBLIC SAFETY
truecrimedaily

Oklahoma woman accused of asking lover to kill her pastor husband pleads guilty

PONTOTOC COUNTY, Okla. (TCD) -- A woman accused of playing a role in the death of her pastor husband pleaded guilty this week to murder. Pontotoc County court records show Kristie Evans changed her plea from not guilty to guilty Monday, March 11. Evans' attorney Joi Miskel told NBC News her client "understands there has to be accountability for her actions, and she’s prepared to serve whatever sentence is handed down."
PONTOTOC COUNTY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Juveniles#Fbi Special Agent#Sex Abuse#Violent Crime#Tcd#The U S Attorney#The Star Tribune
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
MIX 108

A Horrible Minnesota Man Made A Video Of Fatal Beating Of His Victim

Nineteen-year-old Emmanuel Davis is in custody facing charges for the murder of a man he brutally attacked on March 6. He was apprehended a few weeks later, but more has now come out about the crime and it is not only disturbing, but his behavior during and after the attack has people wondering how someone could be so incredibly cruel.
MINNESOTA STATE
truecrimedaily

Louisiana man gets 4 life sentences for killing girlfriend and 3 children with a hammer

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (TCD) -- A 36-year-old man will spend the rest of his life in prison after pleading guilty to killing his girlfriend, her two children, and her niece. In a Friday, April 22 statement, the Jefferson Parish District Attorney’s Office announced a judge handed Terrance Leonard four life sentences for pleading guilty to killing 32-year-old Kristina Riley, her 14-year-old daughter, 10-year-old son, and 9-year-old niece with a hammer in their apartment. He also received a 50-year sentence for attempted first-degree murder of one of Riley’s other daughters.
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
truecrimedaily

Grand jury to determine if parents whose daughter was found dead 'melted' into couch will face charges

EAST FELICIANA PARISH, La. (TCD) -- A grand jury will decide if the parents of a woman who was found dead after being severely neglected will face charges. According to WAFB-TV, on Jan. 3, first responders were called out to a house in Slaughter after receiving a report that 36-year-old Lacey Fletcher had died. East Feliciana Parish Coroner Dr. Ewell Bickham III arrived at the scene and saw what he called "the worst form of medical neglect I’ve ever seen."
EAST FELICIANA PARISH, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

12-year-old arrested for shooting and killing classmate at school

A 12-year-old child died after a shooting at Tanglewood Middle School in Greenville, South Carolina. The Greenville County Sheriff's Office confirmed to Greenville News that the child who was killed was Jamari Cortez Bonaparte Jackson. He was shot at least once in the school by another 12-year-old student who has been arrested. A coroner confirmed Friday that Jamari was killed by a gunshot wound to the chest.The student who allegedly shot Jamari left the school after the shooting and was found hiding under a deck at a nearby home, the sheriff's office said. The boy is expected to be...
The Independent

Family demand teens be tried as adults for dragging woman to death by her arm in carjacking

The family of a 73-year-old woman killed during a carjacking are demanding that the Louisiana teens accused of killing her are tried as adults. According to 4WWL, the four teens are facing juvenile murder charges, but the family members of Linda Frickey, who was killed in the carjacking, met with District Attorney Jason Williams to convince him to transfer the teens to state court where they could be tried as adults. “Personally, we want them all as adults. But we have to go through the justice system," Kathy Richard, Ms Frickey’s sister-in-law, told the broadcaster. “We were reassured that...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Eight teenagers in court accused of 16-year-old’s murder

Eight youths accused of the murder of 16-year-old Ramarni Crosby in Gloucester will stand trial in June.The victim, known as Marni, who was from the Frampton and Severn area of the city, suffered multiple stab wounds on the evening of December 15 last year.He died at the scene.On Thursday, Dean Bradley Smith, 19, of Moreland, Gloucester; two 17-year-old boys; three 16-year-old boys and two 15-year-old boys appeared at Bristol Crown Court.All seven of the younger defendants denied murder, while Smith is to be arraigned at a later date.Their pleas had to be taken in two batches as not all the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KARE 11

Why is teen suspect in Lily Peters' death being prosecuted in adult court?

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis — In Lily Peters' alleged killer's initial appearance hearing, the state outlined some gruesome details that came out from the investigation. “The statements that the defendant made to law enforcement, that his intention was to rape and kill the victim from the get go, when he left the house with the victim going down the trail, the state believes there's a need to protect the community,” District attorney Wade Newell said in court on Wednesday.
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI
The Independent

Trynytee Case: Missing teen baker found after amber alert over alleged abduction

A 17-year-old Arkansas teenager who was reported missing since Monday has been found safe, the Hot Springs police department said. An amber alert was issued following the alleged abduction of Trynytee Case, who works at the Pour Some Sugar on Me bakery in Hot Springs. She was leaving work on Monday at around 9.15pm when she was allegedly kidnapped by a female stranger, who demanded $10,000 (£7,670) for her return. She threatened to “kill and cut up the victim” otherwise.Police issued an amber alert in Arkansas on Tuesday morning. In its latest update, Arkansas state police said: “The child has...
PUBLIC SAFETY
truecrimedaily

truecrimedaily

23K+
Followers
1K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

True Crime Daily covers in-depth investigations, real-life mysteries, and the stories behind crimes across America. True Crime Daily is the continuation of the broadcast television show Crime Watch Daily.

 https://truecrimedaily.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy