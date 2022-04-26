ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Route 88 Library Road Overnight Lane Restrictions Begin Tonight in Pittsburgh

actapgh.org
 3 days ago

PennDOT District 11 is announcing utility work on Library Road (Route 88) in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, will begin tonight, Tuesday, April 26 weather permitting. Single-lane alternating traffic will occur on...

actapgh.org

Comments / 0

Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Construction to limit traffic along Homestead Grays Bridge

Motorists who use the Homestead Grays Bridge should allow extra travel time when the span goes under construction at the beginning of May. The inner southbound lane of the bridge is scheduled to close from 6 a.m. May 7 to 6 a.m. May 9. During the closure, crews will work...
HOMESTEAD, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh residents grow frustrated as Three Rivers Arts Festival creates parking issues

PITTSBURGH — Several downtown residents are frustrated that they are being forced out of a parking lot they are paying for because of this summer’s two-week arts festival. This June, the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust is holding the entire Three Rivers Arts Festival in the Cultural District and moving it out of Point State Park because of new rules and regulations.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Beaver County Times

Sheriff Sale: Beaver County

SHERIFF SALE Abstract of property taken in execution upon the writs shown as the properties of the severally named defendants, owners or reputed owners, and to be sold by the Sheriff of Beaver County. On June 1 2022 at 10:00 am, the Beaver County Sheriff Sales will be held by Bid4Assets online auction site. Conditions of Sale are available to view, on https://bid4assets.com/beavercountypasheriffsales Terms are twenty (20) percent of the bid price at time of Sale. The bidder is responsible to do a Lien search on the property. All property sold and in default will be resold at the next regular scheduled Sheriff Sale. Notice is hereby given that a schedule of distribution will be filed by the Sheriff, not later than thirty (30) days after the day of the sale, and that distribution will be made in accordance with the schedule unless exceptions are filed thereto within ten (10) days thereafter.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Traffic
Allegheny County, PA
Government
Pittsburgh, PA
Traffic
Allegheny County, PA
Traffic
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
County
Allegheny County, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Government
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

2 excavators stuck in muck pulled from Cheswick construction site

It’s not every day you witness an excavator — let alone two — being suspended in the air. The rare sight was why about a dozen Cheswick residents gathered Thursday afternoon to watch the excavators being lifted out of a quagmire at a Cheswick construction site. The...
CHESWICK, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Forecasts#Traffic Cameras#Smartphone#Traffic Condition#Penndot#Duquesne Light
CBS Pittsburgh

Wilkinsburg couple takes on Allegheny County over taxes

WILKINSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — A Wilkinsburg couple says the newcomer tax is anything but welcoming.A young couple who puts their roots on Peeble Street is taking on Allegheny County in court for new homeowners everywhere blindsided by these big bills. "We didn't really know much about the neighborhood, but it was very nice," Shaquille Charles said. "The bus line goes right across.""It was also affordable, but it was close to the city," Madelyn Gioffre said. "Close to lots of parts of the city, (Carnegie Mellon University), the hospitals he would have to commute to. But it felt very much like a...
WILKINSBURG, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Springdale power plant documented for history

Allegheny-Kiski Valley Historical Society board President James Thomas remembers when Springdale was called “The Power City.”. The establishment of the Cheswick Generating Station in 1970, producing 565 megawatts of electricity, was part of the borough’s claim to fame. The location’s proximity to coal mines and the river was the perfect place for the plant, he said.
SPRINGDALE, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Jeannette residents want abandoned building burned in fire training exercise torn down

JEANETTE, Pa. (KDKA) - Last summer, an abandoned hospital building in Jeannette was set on fire as part of a firefighting training exercise. Since then, neighbors say the burned-out and partially destroyed building is now a danger and an eyesore.Burned out and partially demolished, the one-time Jeannette hospital medical offices got this way after the property's developer donated the two-story brick building to the city of Jeannette for firefighting training. According to the city, the developer was supposed to raze and reclaim the property afterward but financial difficulties kept that from happening. Nearly a year later, the rubble remains and homeowners...
JEANNETTE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Iphone
News Break
Politics
WPXI Pittsburgh

SWAT situation in Etna ends peacefully

ETNA, Pa. — A SWAT situation in Etna ended peacefully Wednesday morning. The incident started late Tuesday night in the 30 block of Freeport Road near Bridge Street. For about 20 minutes, officers were positioned toward home and had their guns drawn. Etna police tell Channel 11 someone came...
ETNA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy