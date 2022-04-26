ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homestead, PA

Southbound Lane Closure on Homestead Grays Bridge to Occur May 7-9

 3 days ago

The Department of Public Works announced today that the inner southbound lane of the Homestead Grays Bridge in the...

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh residents grow frustrated as Three Rivers Arts Festival creates parking issues

PITTSBURGH — Several downtown residents are frustrated that they are being forced out of a parking lot they are paying for because of this summer’s two-week arts festival. This June, the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust is holding the entire Three Rivers Arts Festival in the Cultural District and moving it out of Point State Park because of new rules and regulations.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Homestead, PA
Beaver County Times

Sheriff Sale: Beaver County

SHERIFF SALE Abstract of property taken in execution upon the writs shown as the properties of the severally named defendants, owners or reputed owners, and to be sold by the Sheriff of Beaver County. On June 1 2022 at 10:00 am, the Beaver County Sheriff Sales will be held by Bid4Assets online auction site. Conditions of Sale are available to view, on https://bid4assets.com/beavercountypasheriffsales Terms are twenty (20) percent of the bid price at time of Sale. The bidder is responsible to do a Lien search on the property. All property sold and in default will be resold at the next regular scheduled Sheriff Sale. Notice is hereby given that a schedule of distribution will be filed by the Sheriff, not later than thirty (30) days after the day of the sale, and that distribution will be made in accordance with the schedule unless exceptions are filed thereto within ten (10) days thereafter.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

SWAT situation in Etna ends peacefully

ETNA, Pa. — A SWAT situation in Etna ended peacefully Wednesday morning. The incident started late Tuesday night in the 30 block of Freeport Road near Bridge Street. For about 20 minutes, officers were positioned toward home and had their guns drawn. Etna police tell Channel 11 someone came...
ETNA, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Jeannette residents want abandoned building burned in fire training exercise torn down

JEANETTE, Pa. (KDKA) - Last summer, an abandoned hospital building in Jeannette was set on fire as part of a firefighting training exercise. Since then, neighbors say the burned-out and partially destroyed building is now a danger and an eyesore.Burned out and partially demolished, the one-time Jeannette hospital medical offices got this way after the property's developer donated the two-story brick building to the city of Jeannette for firefighting training. According to the city, the developer was supposed to raze and reclaim the property afterward but financial difficulties kept that from happening. Nearly a year later, the rubble remains and homeowners...
JEANNETTE, PA
CBS News

North Side business shut down by nuisance bar task force

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A Pittsburgh business was shut down by the nuisance bar task force and health department. One Live Studios on Hodgkiss Street in the Marshall-Shadeland neighborhood was open and operating without a valid health permit, the Allegheny County Health Department said. The health department listed other violations like...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

New taco restaurant set to open at Ross Park Mall

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A new taco chain will be opening a store in the Pittsburgh area for the first time at a local mall. Barrio Tacos, a restaurant with locations in Ohio, New Hampshire, Massachusetts and Florida is expanding to Pittsburgh. The restaurant will be the newest addition to the Ross Park Mall, and is set to open in the fall.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

2 excavators stuck in muck pulled from Cheswick construction site

It’s not every day you witness an excavator — let alone two — being suspended in the air. The rare sight was why about a dozen Cheswick residents gathered Thursday afternoon to watch the excavators being lifted out of a quagmire at a Cheswick construction site. The...
CHESWICK, PA

