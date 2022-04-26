Southbound Lane Closure on Homestead Grays Bridge to Occur May 7-9

SHERIFF SALE Abstract of property taken in execution upon the writs shown as the properties of the severally named defendants, owners or reputed owners, and to be sold by the Sheriff of Beaver County. On June 1 2022 at 10:00 am, the Beaver County Sheriff Sales will be held by Bid4Assets online auction site. Conditions of Sale are available to view, on https://bid4assets.com/beavercountypasheriffsales Terms are twenty (20) percent of the bid price at time of Sale. The bidder is responsible to do a Lien search on the property. All property sold and in default will be resold at the next regular scheduled Sheriff Sale. Notice is hereby given that a schedule of distribution will be filed by the Sheriff, not later than thirty (30) days after the day of the sale, and that distribution will be made in accordance with the schedule unless exceptions are filed thereto within ten (10) days thereafter.

BEAVER COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO