Forsyth County, NC

3-vehicle crash in Forsyth County shuts down lanes on US-52

By WXII12.com Web Staff
WXII 12
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRURAL HALL, N.C. — Several lanes of US-52 South in Forsyth County were closed following a 3-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon. According to the North Carolina...

pax-man HD
2d ago

That stretch of road has been an accident territory for 20 years. At least, that's what I found in driving from WS to King

