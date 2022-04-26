Massive Glendale hotel gets new owners, doubles in size

What once went by the name Crystal Lagoon Resort, the newly rechristened VAI Resort has almost doubled in size to soon become the largest hotel in Arizona.

Water will still be a key part of the concept, as City Manager Kevin Phelps outlined at Tuesday’s afternoon City Council workshop, but the expansion from 630 originally-targeted rooms to now more than 1,200 is the most significant change under construction.

“This project has grown significantly,” Phelps said in his remarks.

About the only downside to the expanded concepts is that the changes will alter the original timeline and its expected opening date.

When the project was first announced in June 2020, a target date of completion was set for December 2022, which would have put the resort in prime placement when Glendale hosts the Super Bowl in February 2023, one block away at State Farm Stadium.

However, the added enhancements now make for a likely opening of late spring 2023, not long after the game.

“From day one I felt it was more important for the project to evolve and be a game-changing kind of project,” Phelps said. “That was more important than a date on a calendar.”

VAI Resort (rhymes with ‘vie’) will feature a large 360-degree concert stage, 13 elevated fine dining concepts, white sand beaches, and Caribbean-blue water. A 52,000-square-foot island will be a centerpoint for the unique 60-acre entertainment resort.

“Growing up in Arizona, it’s always been my dream to bring some of the best attractions from around the world right to our doorstep,” VAI Resort President Grant Fisher shared in a statement. “From the vibes of Mykonos and Tulum, to the beaches of Miami, to the concerts and parties of Las Vegas, to the ultra-modern attractions of Dubai, we’re bringing the best of the best to VAI Resort right here in the heart of Glendale.”

Miami-based Crystal Lagoons was the project’s original owner.

The company formed earlier this year and took ownership of the resort for an undisclosed amount. According to Arizona Corporation Commission records, VAI Resort’s manager are Grant and Thomas Fisher. The company’s address is the headquarters of Fisher Industries, parent company of Fisher Sand & Gravel and several other construction-related companies that have operations in the West ranging from North Dakota to California.

Back in January of this year, the project’s former chief marketing officer confirmed Hunt Construction Group Inc., the then-construction manager, was no longer on the project.

“Just a business decision for all involved when we go in one direction as opposed to the original,” the former CMO, John Keenan, said at the time.

Phelps confirmed the new ownership Tuesday.

“They felt it was in the best interest of all parties to change ownership,” he said.

The resort seen under construction on April 26.

Other elements of the property are growing as well. A first-of-its-kind Mattel Adventure Park was announced last summer. On-site experiences will include a Hot Wheels roller coaster and multiple go-karting experiences, a Thomas & Friends indoor theme park with the first life-sized Thomas the Tank Engine electric-battery powered passenger train, immersive branded dining, experiential retail and more.

Phelps added the Mattel project has “grown significantly,” from an original concept of 79,000 square feet to more than 130,000 square feet, with new project elements.

While the resort package’s original goal was to be open and available for guests as a showcase when Glendale hosts its third Super Bowl on Feb. 12, 2023, council gave consensus at the workshop to move forward with the project’s major expansions and changing the timeline.

Some changes will require an amendment to the original development agreement, modifying the planned-area development, and VAI Resort’s recent acquisition of smaller land parcels adjacent to the project, which now will have to go through the city’s planning commission for expected approval.

“We’ve got one chance for this thing to open up properly,” Glendale Mayor Jerry Weiers said during the Tuesday afternoon workshop. “I’d rather it open up completely ready to go and have people solidly impressed than have people go ‘they shouldn’t have opened it up early.’”

At the corner of Cardinals Way and 95th Avenue — with a street address of 9601 W. Cardinals Way — the resort is basically a parking lot’s distance from the stadium.

VAI Resort says it will create more than 1,800 new jobs for Glendale and have a far-reaching economic benefit for the region.

In its original estimates, the resort was expected to bring an estimated $700.8 million in new sales, property and bed-tax revenues to the city, county and state over the next 25 years, according to the city. Glendale’s portion of the revenues are estimated at $240.5 million, and the project will bring an estimated 1,800 net new jobs to the city.

It’s unclear how those numbers might change.