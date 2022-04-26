ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix to spend $15.5M on public art

 3 days ago

Phoenix is preparing to spend $15.5 million on 39 public art projects in the next five years.

The city’s Arts and Culture Commission approved a five-year spending plan earlier this month. It now goes to council for final approval. The council vote has not yet been scheduled.

The 39 projects include seven near completion, three in the construction/installation phase, six in the design phase and 24 in the planning phase.

The budget also includes almost $1.3 million left open as calls for public art might pop up during the coming fiscal year.

“These allow us to be able to work with other city departments throughout the year when they come to us and they say, ‘We have a new project. We need you to put some public art in it,’” Phoenix Public Art Project Manager Kati Ballares told the commission. “This allows us a little bit of flexibility with the funds to get to work with them before the new art plan.”

Along with bond and grant funding for public art projects, the city’s arts budget is mostly funded through the city’s Public Art Plan created in 1986. The plan states 1% of the city’s capital improvement budget must be used toward public art. That means the city’s new infrastructure projects usually will have a public art piece incorporated into or near the project.

The largest public arts funder among city departments by far is the Water Department, which accounts for just over 50% of the funding with $8 million. The Wastewater and Aviation departments are next, accounting for $3.4 million and $2 million, respectively. Seven other departments supply funding but each account for a much smaller slice of the pie.

The city’s public arts department also tries to create an equitable spread of art across Phoenix’s neighborhoods.

“Thank you for those that worked hard on this public art plan. It’s a very diverse art plan and I’m excited to see these projects go forward with many different parts of the city being represented,” Commissioner Ismael Morales told staff.

Commission Chair Jack Schwimmer also noted the plan was developed without a public arts director position.

“Especially without a public art director during this process, I would imagine it’s meant extra hours and work for many of you,” Schwimmer said.

Phoenix’s 39 projects include eight new projects and 31 still on a rolling five-year plan from last year. The city has more funding for public arts this year, thanks to increased capital improvements planned and more grant and bond funding.

Last year the city had $12.5 million available for 40 projects.

Most projects near completion are at airport facilities. A connector bridge to the new concourse in Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport’s Terminal 4 mimics a view of Arizona mountains outside plane windows. The project by artist Susan Logoreci cost $700,000.

A $190,000 brightly colored weather fence done by artists Roberto Behar and Roasario Marquardt is being completed at the SkyTrain Rental Car Center Station. A new terrazzo floor design by artist Bill Dambrova inside that station cost $36,000, and a terrazzo floor design by Frank Gonzalez in the 24th Street SkyTrain Station cost $17,000.

An art project at a well site at 63rd Avenue and Osborn Road by artist Jeff Ziscke will be unveiled next Wednesday, May 4. It cost $72,000. …

The plan’s most expensive project is a $1 million public art effort at Perry Park, which will integrate artwork into the concrete plaza and the skatepark that will replace two tennis courts.

There is another $2.6 million across six parks that has yet to be attached to a project.

“I think public art in parks is very exciting because it’s where people can enjoy it the most,” Ballares said. “You think of going to a park to enjoy space, if we can integrate public art to enhance that experience even more, I think that’s wonderful.”

One of the largest funding amounts — $750,000 — is reserved to pay for temporary art pieces to be installed in public open spaces.

Public art will be added to Phoenix’s planned Cool Corridors in each council district. Cool Corridor projects will add shade, mainly through trees, to heavily walked areas in the city. The draft plan allocates $671,000 for the projects, which are partially grant-funded. The projects are still in the planning phase but past discussion of Cool Corridors among city officials suggested public art could double as shade structures.

The newly purchased city building at 100 W. Washington street next to City Hall has $126,000 allocated for a public art project. Several city departments will move offices into the building, including the police department and 911 dispatchers.

"Her Secret is Patience" by Janet Echelman at Civic Space Park in downtown Phoenix.

Many art projects are improving and updating existing public art displays, such as the “Her Secret is Patience” net display at Civic Space Park in downtown Phoenix.

Mark Carlisle can be reached at mcarlisle@iniusa.org or found on Twitter @mwcarlisle.

Nicole Underwood

Arizona’s Old West Highway 60: A historic route with plenty of nuances

(PINAL COUNTY, AZ) - Arizonans now more than ever have the urge to explore, after nearly two years of quarantine times paired with travel restrictions. Getting out of the bubble and traveling on a tried-and-true stretch of road rich with history has great appeal. And with more growth happening in the state, there’s even more aspects to discover. So, let’s get you on the right path: the historic route of Highway 60.
