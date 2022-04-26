ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sun City, AZ

Cyclist peddling across country

A Sun City couple hosted a German cyclist who began a cross-country trip to raise awareness and funds for a health care agency.

Brune and Diane Munger opened their home April 11-12 to Joerg Richter of Wurzburg, Germany. He began his cycle trip in Walnut Creek, California in March and it will end in Connecticut in September. This leg of his trip took him through Wickenburg, past Sun City West and Surprise and into Sun City.

“I had three friends die in 2014 and I said then that I would not postpone my dreams,” Richter said. “I always wanted to cycle in the United States. But I wanted to do it for a cause.”

Richter, venturing on his eighth such ride and fourth in the U.S., is making the trip for Care-for-Rare America, an organization that connects the best doctors and hospitals in the U.S. with an alliance of doctors around the world in an attempt to eliminate rare diseases in children. Although he won’t do so on this trip, due to the lingering restrictions from COVID, Richter has visited children’s hospitals along his route.

“It is amazing how appreciative and inquisitive the children in the hospitals are,” Richter said.

A former firefighter in his native country, Richter switched to working in a rehabilitation facility before he retired. It was the latter experience that made him aware of Care-for-Rare. A friend in that organization connected him to Diane Munger.

“There are no coincidences,” Richter said.

His first cross-country trip was in 2015, starting in Seattle and taking him, in a roundabout way, to New York. He has also done four bicycle adventures in Europe.

Through his connection to the firefighting profession, Richter spends his nights on the road in fire stations where it is allowed. On this trip, he found several in California that were welcoming. But in Arizona he ran into some restrictions.

“The guys at the fire stations feel bad about turning me away, but they have to follow the rules,” Richter said.

He averages 45-65 milers per day on the trip. While he does have a planned route, it is flexible to allow him to alter it as circumstances dictate, such as trying to find an area to stay for the night. Through his other trips, he has made a few connections in other parts of the country.

One example is the family in Kansas City whose 11-year-old daughter continues to follow him. Richter writes about his trip along the way and posts it on Facebook.

While he has goals of riding more trips, there are no concrete plans at the moment.

“There are a couple trips I’d like to do in Europe, but with the war over there (Ukraine) now is not the time,” Richter said.

Visit care-for-rare-america.org/jorg or follow him at facebook.com/profile.php?id=100009041818650.

News Editor Rusty Bradshaw can be reached at rbradshaw@iniusa.org or follow him on Twitter @SunCitiesEditor.

