'Grease' is the Word at Collinsville High this weekend

The T-Birds commisserate with each other on the back field bleachers at Rydell High. (Collinsville School District)

Collinsville High School Drama Students will present "Grease," the seminal 1970s movie about life at Rydell High School during the 1958-1959 school year in the Philadelphia, Pennsylvania suburbs opens Thursday at 7 p.m. Additional shows will be Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. at Collinsville High School.

Johnny Reynolds is Kenickie, Danny Zuko's best friend and owner of Greased Lightning and a member of the Thunderbirds gang at Rydell. Emma Clark portrays Betty Rizzo, Kenickie's gum-chewing, sarcastic girlfriend and leader of her own gang, The Pink Ladies. She drives a Studebaker

Nick Fowler is Doody and Gavin Koonce is Roger, both T-Birds. Dustin Taylor plays Sonny LaTierri, a womanizer wanna-be, troublemaker and another T-Bird. Colin Hoef is Danny Zuko, The T-Birds' leader and Kenickie's best friend

Alyssa Herman is Frenchy, a Pink Lady who temporarily drops out of Rydell to attend beauty school. Eli Franklin portrays Marty Maraschino, another Pink Lady whose features often draw the attention of older men. Marin Jalinsky is Jan, another Pink Lady.

Maleah Gilliland is Sandy Olsson, an Australian immigrant new to Rydell.

Dustin Taylor portrays the singer, Teen Angel, during Frenchy's dream sequence and encourages her to go back to high school.