I am not personally one to participate in the hippie lettuce, but with "4.20" right around the corner, will we see AND smell more celebrating this year?. Marijuana has been legal for a few months now in the beautiful state of Montana making April 20th a date to celebrate the first time it will be legal to "puff puff pass" as some like to say. Now if you have had a medical marijuana card for some time, this date may just be like any other day.

