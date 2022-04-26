PEELE: Chips and putts from local golf courses

One of the area’s young golfers, Coleton DuRant, participated in the Sapora Junior Classic at the Sapora Golf Club in Lexington recently. He shot a 163 to tie for 15th place.

Another local youth, Jackson West, played in the American Junior Golf Association’s event in Fayetteville. He tied for 37th place with a score of 172 in the three-day event. Players came from all around the nation and a few from outside the United States. West also played in the 12th annual UNC ACC Junior Amateur in Chapel Hill, finishing 22nd with a 163 total over two days of play.

Lake Williams, in another AJGA event at Longleaf Golf Club in Southern Pines, finished in a tie for 26th place, posting a score of 82.

Wedgewood Country Club in Wilson played host to the Wedgewood High School Shootout earlier this month.

In the team scoring, J.H. Rose tied for fifth place with a score of 303. D.H. Conley was ninth at 312, while Parrott Academy was 13th at 321.

In the individual scoring, DuRant and Ayden’s Matthew Richardson led the locals with 73s, tying for ninth place. Williams and Ford Amerson tied for 19th, posting 75s.

Cameron Hardison, Will Guidry of Winterville, Luke Mosley, Drew Greene and West tied for 24th with scores of 76. Gray Mitchum tied for 39th with a 78.

Jae Yoon of Winterville shot 80 to tie for 44th while Travis Gallop tied for 47th with an 81. Carson Hathaway of Winterville tied for 64th at 86. Dylan Hunt shot 88 to tie for 69th while Wesley Blair and Brooks Plum tied for 73rd, carding 90s.

The Down East Junior Classic was held at New Bern’s Emerald and drew a number of locals for the event.

Leading off the field was Greene, who shot a 139 over the two days of play. He finished with a 139 score in the 16-18 age group. Mitchum tied for second place, posting a 140.

Hardison tied for 13th with 149. Richardson finished in a tie for 18th, shooting 151 while Guidley, Amerson and Mosley tied for 22nd at 152. Holden Rucker rounded out the division with a 163, tying for 40th.

In the 13-15 age group, Williams shot 152 to take sixth place while West posted a 152 to tie for 14th. DuRant was 23rd, scoring 162 while Blair was 32nd at 182.

In the girls’ division, Haley Paramore took second place at 170 while Taylor Black finished in third place with a 171. Both are from Winterville.

Ironwood

Ironwood’s Ladies Day saw Dianne Delaney take first place in the gross division. Donna Kraus was second and Bell Prusinowski was third.

The net division was taken by Leslie Bailey. Maria Perry was second and Cheryl Newbold finished third.

Low putts went to Perry with 14. Bailey followed with 16 while Prusinowski had 17.

Robersonville

Robersonville Country Club is still looking for players in its Four-Man Superball Tournament set for May 21-22. The field currently is around 20 and a number of slots are open. A five-man team is also accepted.

The entry fee is $150 per team. Following the first round, the field will be flighted for the second round.

Washington

The Washington Yacht and Country Club crowned a new President’s Cup for the Ladies Golf Association. A month-long tournament saw Pam Anderson defeating Coley Hodges, four and two, to take the title.

Washington’s Summer Festival Golf Tournament will be held June 3, 4 and 5 and is open to both men and women. The women will play on the 3rd with an 8:30 a.m. shotgun start. The men will play on the 4th and 5th with a practice round following the completion of the women’s play.

Non-members can play with a charge of $60 for the women’s tournament and $250 for the three days of practice and play.

For more information, contact the pro shop at 252-946-3245.

Brook Valley

Brook Valley held its first Ladies Nine and Win of the season with the women playing a par three UNO Scramble on the front nine. Each team was given five UNO cards of 0, 1, 2, 3 and a wild card. Each team drew a card after each hole and number card allowed them to take strokes off their score for the hole. A wild card allowed them to take a drink if they so wished.

The winners were Beth Byrd, Kate Irons, Taylor Herendeen and Gray Williams.

The men also held their first night of the season, playing a “Dealer’s Choice” scramble on the front nine. Each team could choose their tee. They were allowed to use each tee twice, expect for the black, which they could only use once.

First went to Rob Burleson Steve Wilson, Justin Mullarkey and Kurt Stone with a 29. Second, with a 30, was taken by Mark Pabst, Brian Parrish, Mike Steele and Garry Brown. Third went to Adam Hathaway, Jeff Gibson, David Price and Mel Markowski with a 31.

To report golf news, tournament information, or other information contact Woody Peele at wpeele@reflector.com .