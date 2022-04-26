ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, AZ

Massive Glendale hotel gets new owners, doubles in size

Glendale Independent
Glendale Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hTXIh_0fL0DX2c00

What once went by the name Crystal Lagoon Resort, the newly rechristened VAI Resort has almost doubled in size to soon become the largest hotel in Arizona.

Water will still be a key part of the concept, as City Manager Kevin Phelps outlined at Tuesday’s afternoon City Council workshop, but the expansion from 630 originally-targeted rooms to now more than 1,200 is the most significant change under construction.

“This project has grown significantly,” Phelps said in his remarks.

About the only downside to the expanded concepts is that the changes will alter the original timeline and its expected opening date.

When the project was first announced in June 2020, a target date of completion was set for December 2022, which would have put the resort in prime placement when Glendale hosts the Super Bowl in February 2023, one block away at State Farm Stadium.

However, the added enhancements now make for a likely opening of late spring 2023, not long after the game.

“From day one I felt it was more important for the project to evolve and be a game-changing kind of project,” Phelps said. “That was more important than a date on a calendar.”

VAI Resort (rhymes with ‘vie’) will feature a large 360-degree concert stage, 13 elevated fine dining concepts, white sand beaches, and Caribbean-blue water. A 52,000-square-foot island will be a centerpoint for the unique 60-acre entertainment resort.

“Growing up in Arizona, it’s always been my dream to bring some of the best attractions from around the world right to our doorstep,” VAI Resort President Grant Fisher shared in a statement. “From the vibes of Mykonos and Tulum, to the beaches of Miami, to the concerts and parties of Las Vegas, to the ultra-modern attractions of Dubai, we’re bringing the best of the best to VAI Resort right here in the heart of Glendale.”

Miami-based Crystal Lagoons was the project’s original owner.

The company formed earlier this year and took ownership of the resort for an undisclosed amount. According to Arizona Corporation Commission records, VAI Resort’s manager are Grant and Thomas Fisher. The company’s address is the headquarters of Fisher Industries, parent company of Fisher Sand & Gravel and several other construction-related companies that have operations in the West ranging from North Dakota to California.

Back in January of this year, the project’s former chief marketing officer confirmed Hunt Construction Group Inc., the then-construction manager, was no longer on the project.

“Just a business decision for all involved when we go in one direction as opposed to the original,” the former CMO, John Keenan, said at the time.

Phelps confirmed the new ownership Tuesday.

“They felt it was in the best interest of all parties to change ownership,” he said.

The resort seen under construction on April 26.

Other elements of the property are growing as well. A first-of-its-kind Mattel Adventure Park was announced last summer. On-site experiences will include a Hot Wheels roller coaster and multiple go-karting experiences, a Thomas & Friends indoor theme park with the first life-sized Thomas the Tank Engine electric-battery powered passenger train, immersive branded dining, experiential retail and more.

Phelps added the Mattel project has “grown significantly,” from an original concept of 79,000 square feet to more than 130,000 square feet, with new project elements.

While the resort package’s original goal was to be open and available for guests as a showcase when Glendale hosts its third Super Bowl on Feb. 12, 2023, council gave consensus at the workshop to move forward with the project’s major expansions and changing the timeline.

Some changes will require an amendment to the original development agreement, modifying the planned-area development, and VAI Resort’s recent acquisition of smaller land parcels adjacent to the project, which now will have to go through the city’s planning commission for expected approval.

“We’ve got one chance for this thing to open up properly,” Glendale Mayor Jerry Weiers said during the Tuesday afternoon workshop. “I’d rather it open up completely ready to go and have people solidly impressed than have people go ‘they shouldn’t have opened it up early.’”

At the corner of Cardinals Way and 95th Avenue — with a street address of 9601 W. Cardinals Way — the resort is basically a parking lot’s distance from the stadium.

VAI Resort says it will create more than 1,800 new jobs for Glendale and have a far-reaching economic benefit for the region.

In its original estimates, the resort was expected to bring an estimated $700.8 million in new sales, property and bed-tax revenues to the city, county and state over the next 25 years, according to the city. Glendale’s portion of the revenues are estimated at $240.5 million, and the project will bring an estimated 1,800 net new jobs to the city.

It’s unclear how those numbers might change.

Comments / 1

Related
OutThere Colorado

'Coke oven' operation in Colorado mountains once produced 6 million tons of coke annually

First things, first – what is a “coke oven?” It’s not where Coca-Cola comes from. The coke ovens in Redstone were built in 1899 by Colorado Fuel and Iron to burn impurities out of coal from Colorado’s Coal Basin. This created something called “coking coal,” which could be used in steel mills during the creation of steel, much of which would ultimately be used for building railroads. Upon the completion...
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Glendale, AZ
State
California State
Glendale, AZ
Government
Local
Arizona Lifestyle
State
Arizona State
Glendale, AZ
Lifestyle
City
Miami, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
Greyson F

New Maine Lobster Roll Restaurant is Now Open

A new lobster restaurant has opened in town.Louis Hansel/Unsplash. For anyone who has traveled to the state of Maine, they know there’s just something about a fresh lobster roll that’s unlike anything else out there. The way the buttery bun or toast wraps around the juicy lobster meat, all while the meat is allowed to be on its own, without the masking of too many other ingredients. It’s a food that, primarily, hasn’t made its way out of the greater New England area (although some versions can be found in Baltimore). Thankfully, for anyone living in the Valley, a taste of this Maine delicacy is coming to town.
MAINE STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Grant Fisher
BGR.com

Stimulus check 2022: See if you’re eligible for $900 monthly payments

Another US city is joining the ranks of locales around the country setting aside money to offer some of its residents a regular stimulus check over an extended period of time. This time, the city is California’s Palm Springs. Its city council recently set aside a little less than a quarter of a million dollars to offer payments of $900 for up to 18 months. The recipients would include residents who identify as transgender and nonbinary.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Las Vegas#Beaches#Thomas Friends#Vai Resort#City Council
Greyson F

Authentic Hawaiian Restaurant Opening Soon

Friend shrimp is one available menu option.Jonathan Borba/Unsplash. There are only so many trinkets, souvenirs, and ukuleles visitors can cram into their suitcases when leaving Hawaii. Most of what tourists love about the state, sadly, must remain. Serving more as inspiration for a return trip than anything else. However, while it might not be possible to replicate the humid air or the beautiful ocean here in the Valley, it is possible to at least eat food similar to that island vacation.
HAWAII STATE
ABC4

What was that loud boom in Utah?

UTAH (ABC4) – Did you hear a loud boom today? You’re not alone. Residents reported hearing loud booms while witnessing their homes shaking throughout the Salt Lake Valley. ABC4 can confirm it’s not an earthquake shaking up residents or a military attack targeting Utah residents. Luckily, your home and your family are not currently in […]
UTAH STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
Place
Dubai
Reuters

California desalination plant hits regulatory hurdle

(Reuters) -A proposed California desalination plant that would produce 50 million gallons of drinking water per day failed a crucial regulatory hurdle on Monday, possibly dooming a project that had been promoted as a partial solution for sustained drought. The staff of the California Coastal Commission recommended denying approval of...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTAR.com

Experts say Arizona is entering an era of limits when it comes to state’s water future

PHOENIX — Arizona was once in a great spot when it came to conserving water, but a drastic population growth has pushed the state into what experts say is an era of limits. Since the 1950s, the state’s population has grown by more than 550%, according to the Arizona Department of Water Resources. As a result, leaders are looking for ways to save the states greatest resource.
PHOENIX, AZ
Glendale Independent

Glendale Independent

Glendale, AZ
823
Followers
838
Post
78K+
Views
ABOUT

A local news source for Glendale, Arizona, covering the people in happenings of one of Phoenix's biggest suburbs.

 https://www.yourvalley.net/glendale-independent/

Comments / 0

Community Policy