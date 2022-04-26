Rideshare driver arrested in second Auburn rape case involving customer

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – An Opelika rideshare driver is facing additional Felony Rape charges after Auburn investigators say they identified a second sexual assault survivor from an incident nearly two years before his initial arrest. In both incidents, investigators say the survivors came in contact with Halls through a ridesharing service when he picked them up in Auburn.

On Apr. 26, 2022, Auburn Police arrested Theodore Leroy Halls , age 46, from Opelika, on additional felony warrants charging him with rape first degree and sexual abuse first degree, related to a December 2020.

T hese charges stem from further investigation into a reported sexual assault on April 10, 2022 . On April 11, 2022, Auburn Police arrested Halls on felony warrants charging him with rape first degree, sodomy first degree and sexual abuse first degree. This arrest stems from the Auburn Police Department receiving a report of a possible sexual assault that occurred near the 700 Block of Aspen Heights Lane on April 10, 2022. The victim reportedly came in contact with the suspect through a ridesharing service.

The investigation revealed the victim was picked up by the suspect in the area of downtown Auburn after a ride was arranged through a ridesharing service. During the transport, the driver sexually assaulted the victim. Theodore Leroy Halls Jr. was identified as the suspect.



After being contacted and interviewed by Auburn Police Department detectives, Hall was arrested on the listed charges.

Halls was transported to the Lee County Jail and held on an initial &150,000 bond. He is still in custody at the Lee County Jail and is now being held on a $275,000 bond.

These cases remain under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Auburn Police Department Detective Section at (334) 501-3141 or the Auburn Police Tip Line at (334) 246-1391.

