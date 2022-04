Picture yourself in Montauk, sitting in an adirondack chair outside of your seaside cottage. It’s a little chilly today, on the cusp between fall and winter, so you’ve swaddled yourself in a chunky knit blanket, with chardonnay in one hand and an Elizabeth Gilbert novel in the other. Except when you open your eyes, you’re not actually looking at white-capped waves, wearing an Eileen Fisher seafoam pants or even holding a wine glass. It was all a fantasy, one in which you have a view of a lighthouse and a collection of floral porcelain cups. A dream where you are finally able to call yourself a bonafide "Coastal Grandmother."

MONTAUK, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO