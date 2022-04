ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Smalls Sliders has announced that locations in Alexandria, Pineville, and Natchitoches will be built. The cheeseburger slider drive-thru restaurant based in Baton Rouge has quickly become a franchise due to the success of their first location, opened in September 2019. There was a second location opened in December 2021 - also in Baton Rouge.

ALEXANDRIA, LA ・ 4 DAYS AGO