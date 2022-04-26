ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watsontown, PA

Motorcycle run for Hunter Reynolds

WNEP-TV 16
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's been nearly two months since an...

www.wnep.com

LehighValleyLive.com

5-year-old taken by noncustodial mom is found safe, police say (UPDATE)

UPDATE: Inez Foulk has been found safe, Pennsylvania State Police said at 3:50 p.m. Tuesday. She and her biological mother, Courtney Foulk, who does not have custody of Inez, were found at a gas station off Interstate 95 in Virginia after a citizen had seen the missing-person advisory shared by police and spotted the vehicle apparently disabled at a gas station, according to police. Inez was to remain in custody of social services in Virginia until she can be picked up by Lehigh County Children and Youth Services, police said. Courtney Foulk was to be held in Virginia pending extradition to Pennsylvania to face charges, police said.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Family Of Mother Whose Husband, 3 Sons Killed In Kensington House Fire Speaks Out

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — We are hearing from the uncle and cousin of the woman seriously injured in the Kensington fire tragedy. Yasmin Santana managed to escape the burning home on Hartville Street early Sunday morning. Her husband and their three boys did not make it out alive. Yasmin’s family says she is stable at the hospital and will need to undergo at least one more surgery. Relatives are taking shifts to make sure she is not alone and are doing everything they can to help her. “I want to say thanks for all the people calling,” Edgar Pedraza said. Pedraza was overcome with emotion...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

21-Year-Old Dies In Central PA Crash: State Police

A 21-year-old man has died following a crash along Route 283 on Saturday, Apr. 23, according to a release by Pennsylvania state police. The crash happened when a 2020 Toyota Camry left the roadway, crossed a grassy median, and struck a pole along RT 283 eastbound near mile marker 4.2 in Londonderry Township just after 6 a.m., police detailed in the release.
HARRISBURG, PA
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania double murder and suicide includes 12-year-old

Authorities in Pennsylvania are investigating a double murder and suicide in Chester County. In a press release, police say they found two adults, a 55-year-old man, and a 50-year-old man with a 12-year-old child dead from gunshot wounds at the scene of a home in Kennett Square. Police say they responded to the residence for […]
KENNETT SQUARE, PA
YourErie

Motorcyclist identified from fatal crash in Warren County

A motorcyclist that was killed after crashing near the Kinzua Dam in Warren County has been identified. The accident happened shortly after noon on Monday in the 6600 block of Kinzua Road near the Kinzua Point Information Center. According to Pennsylvania State Police, the victim has been identified as 48-year-old Richard Price of Port Allegany. […]
WARREN COUNTY, PA
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania man pretends to be a contractor to steal religious relics; Police say

A Pennsylvania man was arrested for claiming to be a home improvement and general contractor to allegedly steal religious artifacts. Andrew Clinton, 20, of Pittsburgh charged with multiple burglaries in Allegheny County and is currently being held in the Allegheny County Jail. Pittsburgh police claim Clinton falsely presented himself as a home improvement and general […]
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Police: Pair wanted for theft, assaulting an officer

DICKSON CITY, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Dickson City police are asking the public to keep an eye out for two people who allegedly stole while at Wegman’s and then assaulted an officer. Police say the pair was caught on camera in Wegman’s stealing wallets on Tuesday. Then, police say, while trying to arrest the man […]
DICKSON CITY, PA
WTAJ

Altoona woman jailed for alleged assault

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona woman is behind bars after allegedly assaulting someone in her home, leading the victim to barricade themselves in a bedroom with two kids. Colleen Michelle Quigley, 42, was screaming at two kids, one of which is 2 years old, when the victim came downstairs to confront her on […]
ALTOONA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Ex-Pa. AG Kathleen Kane Back Behind Bars

Former Pennsylvania Attorney General Kathleen Kane surrendered to police Friday for allegedly violating her probation after being charged with driving under the influence last month. Kane arrived at the Montgomery County Correctional Facility after a county judge issued a bench warrant for her arrest. The warrant was issued after she...
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Exeter woman facing assault, child endangerment charges

EXETER BOROUGH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A woman from Exeter Brough is facing multiple charges after police say she stabbed a man. Police were called to the Wyoming Avenue Turkey Hill on Monday morning around 2:00 a.m. in Exeter Borough for a stab victim. Upon arrival, police were met by Cidney Hargrave, who police described […]
EXETER, PA
Daily Voice

Teen Girl Dies In Berks County ATV Crash

A 13-year-old girl died in an ATV crash in Berks County over the weekend, authorities said. The Hamburg girl was heading west on Virginville Road when she lost control of the Polaris Trailboss 325 while riding in the shoulder, went off the road, hit a fence and overturned around 5:50 p.m Friday, April 22. in Perry Township, according to State Police.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Walmart TV theft suspect wanted for questioning

DICKSON CITY, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Dickson City Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a man who is suspected of stealing a TV from Walmart. Police say the ‘shoplifter’ walked out of Walmart with a 50′ Vizio TV without paying for it. He then, according to police, was involved in […]
DICKSON CITY, PA
WBRE

Five charged in connection to Scranton shooting

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Investigators have arrested five men including three juveniles, whom they say are connected to a shooting that occurred at a Scranton basketball court. According to the Scranton Police Department, in March, officers responded to the Weston Field Basketball Courts for the report of shots fired. At the scene, officers say […]
SCRANTON, PA
WTAJ

Woman charged with stealing over $6K from Weis Markets

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Mount Union woman was charged with theft after police say she stole $6,700 from a Weis Markets in Huntingdon County. Michelle Brown, 48, was working as a book keeper for the retailer when she was found to have taken the money over two months from Feb. 20 to April […]
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

Victim loses $16K after computer scam in Dauphin County

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Lower Paxton Township Police continue to investigate a scam that led to one individual losing over $16,000. According to the police report, the scam started when the individual received a notification that her computer had been hacked and to call the phone number on her screen. The individual called the […]
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA

