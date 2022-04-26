Sofia Richie’s fiancé ‘was a nervous wreck’ asking for Lionel’s blessing

Elliot Grainge was on the verge of fainting when he asked Lionel Richie for permission to marry his daughter Sofia Richie.

“He was a nervous wreck, poor guy. I thought he was going to pass out, but he survived it,” Lionel 72, told Access following the engagement news .

“I was going to rib him a little bit, but I didn’t want to play, he was going to faint,” he continued.

“It was wonderful … they’re deeply in love, so all I can say is, that’s what you really want as a dad.”

The “American Idol” judge noted that he’s more than comfortable with the idea of Sofia, 23, tying the knot with Grainge, 28, as he’s known her now-fiancé since he was a pre-teen.

“I have to be honest with you, it was a slippery slope for a moment,” Lionel joked, before confessing, “I love Elliot. I’ve known him since he was 12, how about that? So, it’s one of those things where I don’t have to go back and check out the kid, I know who he is.”

Lionel said in a new interview that daughter Sofia is “deeply in love” with her fiancé. FilmMagic

He added, ”They’re so happy, and as a papa and as a dad…that’s my little girl, so she’s in good hands.”

Sofia announced her engagement via Instagram last week with a snap of Grainge kneeling before her while surrounded by white flowers and candles.

“Forever isn’t long enough @elliot,” the bride-to-be captioned photos that were taken at the Four Seasons Hualalai.

Page Six reported in April 2021 that Sofia was dating the music executive , who is the son of Universal Music Group chairman and CEO Lucian Grainge.

“They have been friends for years and Elliot is also close with Sofia’s brother, Miles,” a source told Entertainment Tonight of Richie’s brother. “It’s very nice for Sofia to date someone who her family approves of and likes.”