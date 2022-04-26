Bid farewell to Spring and welcome a multitude of summer events
By Dan Debruler
Up and Coming Weekly
2 days ago
With the return of a full-blown Fayetteville Dogwood Festival just behind us, it’s easy to tell Spring has sprung in North Carolina. Let the outdoor everything begin!. No better way to forget the weirdest summers ever than to simply glance at what lies ahead and make new memories as we embrace...
Organizers of a four-day Juneteenth Freedom Festival expect that the event will be headlined by a well-known recording artist. The Juneteenth Freedom Festival was started by Circa 1865 in 2018. This year, the organization will collaborate with Cool Spring Downtown District to also hold the Juneteenth Jubilee. Circa 1865 was founded by now-Spring Lake Mayor Kia Anthony.
Plans are fully under way for the 2022 Fourth on Broadway. That means vendors need to get their applications in sooner than later to secure a space at the event this July 4th. Last year Broadway Festivals Inc. brought the annual event back to its original in-person status after going to a successful virtual TV special/concert format in 2020. Thousands of people attended the full day and evening of events last year, which gives local vendors a perfect venue for their food or merchandise to be sold. Because each vendor category is limited, vendors are encouraged to submit their applications as early as possible, and long before the May 20 deadline. Vendor applications are available through the organization's website, https://www.broadwayfestivals.com/forms-applications.
As the weather gets warmer and the calendar inches closer to summer, the opportunities to get outside get greater everyday, and one annual opportunity lets Salinans do so while also helping out their community. Volunteers are needed for this year's Spring Spruce-Up, which is happening from 8 a.m. to noon...
Click here to read the full article. Beautiful Promise, the spring fundraiser benefiting the Promise Project, will be held in person this year after being held virtually in 2021. The event, which takes place May 3 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., will occur at the Metropolitan Pavilion at 123 West 18th Street in New York.
The evening will honor the Promise clinical Team at Columbia University, which is committed to helping marginalized families get the support they need for children living with learning disabilities.More from WWDFall 2022 Fashion Trend: Tank TopsMarchesa Couture Bridal Spring 2023A First Look at Teddy Santis'...
WALLACE, N.C (WNCT) – The Carolina Strawberry Festival is back after COVID-19 sidelined it for the past two years. All the fun and festivities will take place in Wallace beginning Friday at 5 p.m. in the downtown area. It continues into Saturday. Starting on Friday, entertainment will include music from Liquid Pleasure along with Dinosaurs […]
GRIFTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Grifton Shad Festival, the oldest running festival in Pitt County, is back for 2022. The festival is now entering its 50th year. Events begin Wednesday and last through Saturday. Amusement rides, craft and artisan vendors, food vendors, live musical performances, a stunt team, helicopter rides, an art show, and of […]
Tanger Outlets Rehoboth invites customers to discover the best spring has to offer with outdoor shopping and in-style savings directly from the brands they love. For the 2022 TangerStyle program, Tanger has collaborated with its iconic and emerging brand partners to curate trends for every age, figure, occasion and budget – all at unmatched value. New this year, TangerClub members will have exclusive access to deeper discounts, with added layers of savings now through April 24 as part of TangerStyle. Throughout the program, Tanger invites the community to discover daily arrivals of seasonal favorites and the latest trending styles.
Make plans to join the Junior League of Texarkana's 'Clubs and Bugs Fore A Cause' golf scramble at the Texarkana Golf Ranch. The 'Clubs and Bugs' scramble golf tournament is happening on Friday at the Texarkana Golf Ranch at 7401 University Ave. in Texarkana. The shotgun start is at 9 am so get there at 8:30 am so you can get with your group and maybe get s little warm-up in before the tournament starts. You can even win a 2022 Nissan Frontier pickup with a hole-in-one.
Hope Mills, N.C. — Retired Sgt. Maj. Ruby Murray, who oversees the JROTC program at South View High School, spent 26 years on active duty but says she's been volunteering her whole life. "Volunteer service is just something that I enjoy doing on a regular basis," Murray said. "It...
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Durham guitar collector displays collection of 1,200 in old meat factory. Richard Davis owns more than 12-hundred vintage guitars, many with stories behind them, which...
Easter came early to “The Shack” Community Center, as 100 neighbors from West Hills and beyond came together Saturday for a cookout. Dozens of kids spent the day collecting Easter eggs, catching stuffed bunnies, and filling up on candy. The event was put together by the Shack’s...
