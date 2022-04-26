ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane Sexual Assault Unit Detective Makes Arrest in Child Rape Investigation that Began Nearly 20 Years Ago

 3 days ago
SPOKANE - Sexual Assault Unit (SAU) Detectives continually work cases, new and old, to hold suspects accountable for the victims of sexual assault. Last week, SAU Detective Mike Wall with the Spokane County Sheriff's Office arrested a male suspected of raping a then 13-year-old female at a park in Elk, WA...

