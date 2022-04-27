Man wanted for rape on SEPTA's Broad Street Line in Philadelphia

Philadelphia and SEPTA police are searching for a suspect wanted in connection with a rape on the Broad Street Line over the weekend.

Police are searching for 28-year-old Quintez Adams who is known to frequent the area of 13th and Market streets.

Adams is wanted for a rape that happened Sunday between SEPTA's Erie and Girard Avenue stations.

Authorities also say Adams is wanted in an indecent exposure incident that happened on April 4 on the 700 block of Market Street.

Adams is reportedly homeless and lives on the streets of Center City.

The two sexual assaults allegedly involving Adams and two unrelated stabbings that happened over the weekend have riders on edge.

"I feel as though that's crazy, the world needs better protection," said a woman who did not want to be identified.

"It's just scary being a young girl like myself not knowing if that could happen to me also," said Shyla Thomas of Nicetown.

City Councilman David Oh has criticized SEPTA for hiring dozens of unarmed security guards instead of more transit police officers -- calling it a failed experiment.

"Now that it's a failure. What are they gonna do? Are they gonna dig their heels in and continue to do this?" asked Oh.

The Transit Police Union has also been critical of the issue.

"Currently we're down approximately 60 officers; we'd like to see the department get the numbers up to somewhere around 300 just so we can regain control of our system," said Vice President Troy Parham of Transit Police Lodge 109.

Sources said the suspect wanted in connection with the reported rape has been identified by police, but no further information has been released at this time.

In a statement, SEPTA says that its top priority is the safety and security of riders and employees, and that it is actively recruiting new police officers.

But Councilman Oh is threatening to push an amendment to withhold $10 million from SEPTA's budget until it promises to add more officers.

"I don't know if that amendment will pass or not, but I will introduce it and I think if nothing else, it is elevating the discussion," said Oh.

A City Council hearing on SEPTA's budget is scheduled for May 3.

Anyone with information on Adams' whereabouts is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.