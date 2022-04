MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Hundreds of female scouts from across the state will be in St. Peter today for the Don’t be a Lady, Be a Legend Camporee. The three day event at Twin Valley Council’s Norseland Boy Scout Camp is the first of its kind in the state of Minnesota to be hosted by Mankato’s first all-female scout troop, Troop Eight.

