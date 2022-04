SPEARFISH — Spearfish High School’s Jaden Guthmiller uses the word “exciting” when asked about his accomplishments during the current track season. Guthmiller, a junior, holds the fastest time in the Class AA boys’ 100-meter dash (10.70 seconds) and 200 dash (21.74 seconds). He said he...

SPEARFISH, SD ・ 14 HOURS AGO