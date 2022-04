If there is one thing that Montanans will always love watching, it's a great Western film, especially when the movie is filmed and set in Montana. Deadline announced that a new Western film, Murder At Yellowstone City, has not only been picked up by a North American distributor but announced a release date for the film as well. Murder at Yellowstone City was filmed entirely at the backlot outside of Livingston, Montana, and has a stacked cast.

