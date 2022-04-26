ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
R-21-0045 Petition to Amend Rules of Criminal Procedure 16.3, 18.3, 18.4 & 18.5; Rules of Civil Procedure 16 & 47; Justice Court Rule of Civil Procedure 134; Rule of Procedure for Eviction Actions 12

You are not authorized to post a reply. This petition is filed on behalf of the Statewide Jury Selection Workgroup, of the Task Force on Jury. Data Collection, Practices, and Policies. It seeks to amend Rules of Criminal Procedure 16.3, 18.3, 18.4 & 18.5; Rules of Civil Procedure 16 & 47;...

NBC News

Supreme Court reinstates Trump-era water rule for now

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court on Wednesday reinstated for now a Trump-era rule that had curtailed the power of states and Native American tribes to block pipelines and other energy projects that can pollute rivers, streams and other waterways. The justices agreed to halt a lower court judge’s order...
Florida Phoenix

Voting Rights Act is hanging by a thread; FL ruling may allow Supreme Court to cut it

Quality Journalism for Critical Times In an exceedingly rare federal ruling striking down restrictions on voting that the GOP-dominated Florida Legislature approved last year, the state has effectively been placed on probation. In the March 31 ruling, Chief U.S. District Judge Mark Walker struck down central provisions of that law, SB 90, approved at the urging of Gov. Ron DeSantis. […] The post Voting Rights Act is hanging by a thread; FL ruling may allow Supreme Court to cut it appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
Essence

How Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Confirmation On The Supreme Court Will Impact The Next Generation Of Black Attorneys

Last week, Judge Jackson became the first Black woman to be confirmed to the Supreme Court. Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s US Senate confirmation hearings were a tough watch for Black women, particularly when it came to the relentless questioning from those who ultimately voted against her. The inquisitions were posed through a lens of legal concern, but packed enough force that they felt like racist, personal attacks on her character. This treatment was not unlike what young law students, like Tyler Lawson, a first year law student at the University of Chicago, have endured from white peers.
Vox

The Supreme Court rules that cruel laws must still be enforced

United States v. Vaello Madero, which the Supreme Court decided on Thursday, is a heartbreaking case. It asks whether many of the poorest and most vulnerable Americans can be cut off by their own government simply because they live in the wrong part of the United States. But Vaello Madero...
Nashville News Hub

High-ranking corrections official who moved two Black pretrial detainees into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates and unlocked their cells so they can be attacked has been convicted, AAG said

The 53-year-old man, who was working as a supervisory corrections official reportedly facilitated an attack on Black inmates in the jail. The high-ranking corrections official reportedly used excessive force and placed Black detainees in harm’s way by moving them into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates. He then ordered the lower-ranking officers to unlock the cells of the Black inmates and the white supremacists at the same time the next morning. They followed the defendant’s orders and the Black inmates were attacked by the white supremacist inmates. Prosecutors said that both Black inmates were injured.
Reason.com

Justice Gorsuch Calls for Overruling the Insular Cases

Earlier today, in United States v. Vaello-Madero, an 8-1 Supreme Court ruled that Congress can exclude residents of Puerto Rico and other federal territories from SSI benefits extended to residents of the fifty states. The ruling is consistent with precedent under which, among other things, Congress also exempts residents of Puerto Rico from most federal income, estate, and excise taxes. But Justice Neil Gorsuch took the opportunity to author a concurring opinion urging the Supreme Court to reverse the Insular Cases - longstanding precedents under which residents of Puerto Rico and other "unincorporated" territories are excluded from the protection of many of the constitutional rights that apply to residents of the states and conventional federally administered territories (including Washington DC).
Cincinnati CityBeat

Unsurprisingly, Ohio Supreme Court Rejects Fourth Set of Legislative Maps

The Ohio Supreme Court turned away a fourth set of redistricting plans from the Ohio Redistricting Commission in a 4-3 decision on Thursday, but left the responsibility with the commission to redraw the maps yet again. In a separate announcement, the court also denied requests to hold commissioners in contempt...
The Conversation U.S.

Clarence Thomas and his wife's text messages highlight missing ethics rules at the Supreme Court

Time and time again, the nation’s highest court has come under fire for failing to manage potentially unethical behavior by its justices. In the past, the Supreme Court of the United States has cast aside pleas to adopt an ethics code for the justices. Now, the actions of Justice Clarence Thomas’ wife, Virginia – who pushed the White House to overturn the 2020 presidential election – have once again thrown light onto this long-standing conflict: How accountable should the justices be? No justice In general, ethical behavior by judges in our federal system is governed by the Code of...
bloomberglaw.com

Supreme Court Tosses Out Dispute Over Medicaid Work Requirements

The Supreme Court won’t be rescheduling arguments in the fight over work requirements for Medicaid beneficiaries that had been sitting in limbo at the court for over a year. The justices on Monday agreed the cases disputing the Trump administration’s approval of work rules in Arkansas and New Hampshire are now moot, and sent them back to the trial court with instructions to wipe the decisions off the books and dismiss them.
