R-21-0045 Petition to Amend Rules of Criminal Procedure 16.3, 18.3, 18.4 & 18.5; Rules of Civil Procedure 16 & 47; Justice Court Rule of Civil Procedure 134; Rule of Procedure for Eviction Actions 12
You are not authorized to post a reply. This petition is filed on behalf of the Statewide Jury Selection Workgroup, of the Task Force on Jury. Data Collection, Practices, and Policies. It seeks to amend Rules of Criminal Procedure 16.3, 18.3, 18.4 & 18.5; Rules of Civil Procedure 16 & 47;...www.azcourts.gov
Comments / 0