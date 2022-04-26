ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

RB Bilal Powell announces retirement

By Sam Robinson
Pro Football Rumors
Pro Football Rumors
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ofrcy_0fKzwUlf00
Bilal Powell Michael Karas/NorthJersey.com

Powell played nine NFL seasons — all with the Jets — and finished his career eighth on the team’s all-time rushing list (3,675 yards). Also effective out of the backfield, Powell trails only Curtis Martin and Freeman McNeil among Jets running backs in career receptions (211). Powell worked out for the Chargers early in the 2020 season but has not played since his Jets finale in 2019.

The Jets took Powell in the 2011 fourth round out of Louisville. He began to carve out a key role in their offense in 2012 and totaled 969 scrimmage yards in 2013. As players like LaDainian Tomlinson, Shonn Greene, Chris Ivory and Matt Forte passed through, Powell’s passing-down role remained relatively unchanged. Powell’s best seasons came in his late 20s, when he totaled 2,052 scrimmage yards between the 2016 and ’17 slates.

Gang Green re-signed Powell on four occasions, the most notable a three-year deal worth $11.25M in 2016. The last of those deals came in 2019, after Powell came back from a serious neck injury to play in 13 games for the ’19 Jets squad.

Comments / 0

Related
Pro Football Rumors

Broncos sign CB Blessuan Austin

Austin was originally a sixth round pick of the Jets in 2019. He started 16 of 18 games across his first two seasons in New York, totaling eight pass breakups and no interceptions during that time. After being shopped around unsuccessfully, he found himself on the wrong side of the team’s roster bubble this September, leading to the Jets cutting him.
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jets#Retirement#American Football#Chargers#Gang Green
Pro Football Rumors

Texans still eyeing trade-up from No. 13

Texans general manager Nick Caserio has made it clear he is more than willing to make a trade involving the team’s second first-round pick in tonight’s draft. Even if they keep the other – the third overall selection – the team is eyeing a move back into the top 10, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter (Twitter link).
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Pro Football Rumors

Commanders to pick up Montez Sweat's option

Sweat was limited to just ten games in 2021 thanks to a fractured jaw. Still, his past performance made this a pretty easy decision for Washington. Across all three years, the former first-round pick has 119 tackles and 21 sacks to his credit. He’s also registered seven forced fumbles, including three last year.
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

Baltimore Ravens select S Kyle Hamilton with No. 14 pick

Hamilton had a highly productive three-year career with the Fighting Irish. He totaled 138 tackles and eight interceptions, demonstrating positional flexibility and leadership qualities along the way. His testing numbers, season-ending knee injury and overall athletic profile, however, have led to a belief he could drop to at least the second half of the first round.
BALTIMORE, MD
Pro Football Rumors

Titans pick up fifth-year option on Pro Bowl DL Jeffery Simmons

Despite being drafted 19th overall, Simmons was only the fifth interior d-linemen off the board in his draft class. Besides the strength of a position group which also included Quinnen Williams and Ed Oliver, part of the reason he slid past the top half of the first round was a torn ACL he suffered in the lead-up to the draft. He was still able to play in nine games during his rookie campaign, though.
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

Patriots re-sign DT Carl Davis

Davis joined the Patriots during the 2020 season, and he’s seen time in 20 games over his year-plus with the organization. This includes a 2021 campaign where the defensive lineman appeared in all 17 games (four starts), finishing with 19 tackles and one sack. Davis was originally a 2015...
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

Jaguars, OT Cam Robinson agree to three-year, $54M extension

The Jaguars have reached agreement on an extension with tackle Cam Robinson (Twitter link via NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport). Robinson will receive a three-year deal worth $54M, according to RapSheet (on Twitter). The 26-year-old was franchise-tagged for the second straight year, guaranteeing that he would be in Jacksonville for at...
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

Commanders locked in on WR in Round 1?

The Commanders are “all in” on finding another receiver, per Todd McShay of ESPN.com, and this interest points to an investment with their No. 11 overall pick. This follows a report indicating the Commanders have indeed done extensive homework at the position. As to which wideout the team is targeting, it might be down to two.
FOOTBALL
Pro Football Rumors

Cardinals pick up Kyler Murray’s fifth-year option

The Arizona Cardinals picked up Kyler Murray‘s fifth-year option Wednesday, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com. This ties Murray to the Cardinals through 2023 and would give the Pro Bowl quarterback a raise in that fifth year. Because Murray is a two-time Pro Bowler, he is eligible for the top-tier option price. For 2019 first-round quarterbacks, that comes in at a fully guaranteed $29.7M.
GLENDALE, AZ
Pro Football Rumors

Trade down, OL still in play for Jaguars at No. 1?

Hours away from the start of this year’s draft, pundits and fans alike find themselves surrounded by uncertainty at even the very top of the board. Many expect the decision facing Jacksonville at No. 1 to come down to their preference between Travon Walker and Aidan Hutchinson, but other options may still be in play.
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

Jets expected to pass on Kayvon Thibodeaux?

Although the Jets were reported to have gone through a productive visit with Kayvon Thibodeaux, it is looking like they will not draft the Oregon-developed pass-rusher if he is on the board at No. 4. Questions about Thibodeaux’s fit with the rebuilding team’s culture has led most to expect GM Joe Douglas to pass, Brian Costello of the New York Post notes.
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

Pro Football Rumors

4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Pro Football Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NFL rumors. The site focuses on free agent signings, trades, and the NFL draft.

 https://www.profootballrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy