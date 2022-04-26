RB Bilal Powell announces retirement

Bilal Powell Michael Karas/NorthJersey.com

Powell played nine NFL seasons — all with the Jets — and finished his career eighth on the team’s all-time rushing list (3,675 yards). Also effective out of the backfield, Powell trails only Curtis Martin and Freeman McNeil among Jets running backs in career receptions (211). Powell worked out for the Chargers early in the 2020 season but has not played since his Jets finale in 2019.

The Jets took Powell in the 2011 fourth round out of Louisville. He began to carve out a key role in their offense in 2012 and totaled 969 scrimmage yards in 2013. As players like LaDainian Tomlinson, Shonn Greene, Chris Ivory and Matt Forte passed through, Powell’s passing-down role remained relatively unchanged. Powell’s best seasons came in his late 20s, when he totaled 2,052 scrimmage yards between the 2016 and ’17 slates.

Gang Green re-signed Powell on four occasions, the most notable a three-year deal worth $11.25M in 2016. The last of those deals came in 2019, after Powell came back from a serious neck injury to play in 13 games for the ’19 Jets squad.