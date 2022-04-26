Artrageous Kids Art Festival will bring magic to Dowdy Park

When designer and curator Lisa Perry heads to the office from her home on Long Island’s East End, she drives some 20 minutes to Onna House, the Zen modernist home originally built for the well-known Pop Art collectors Robert and Ethel Scull, in 1962. There, at the home she overhauled with Brooklyn-based practice Harper Design + Build, she is surrounded by works of art and design objects, all of which flaunt the imprint of female talents—think a multimedia book installation seemingly plucked from a vintage library by Julie Wolfe, Kelly Behun’s sleek, ebonized, ash and cast metal table, and geometry-patterned glazed ceramics from Sabra Moon Elliot. As of May 28, the public is invited to tour Onna House on a by appointment basis and to see Perry’s personal collection up close.

