Dare County, NC

Artrageous Kids Art Festival will bring magic to Dowdy Park

By Submitted Story
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFamilies are invited to enjoy free, interactive visual and performing arts at the 33rd Annual Artrageous Kids Art Festival presented by PNC Bank, which will be held from 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. Sat., May 7, at Dowdy Park in Nags Head. The Mosaic Steel Orchestra from Hampton,...

