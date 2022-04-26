Colts meet with veteran T Dennis Kelly

Offensive tackle Dennis Kelly. Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The Colts will enter the draft without two starters from their 2021 offensive line. Mark Glowinski signed with the Giants and Eric Fisher remains in free agency — with no signs of an Indianapolis return having emerged.

Two days ahead of the event, the Colts looked into a veteran tackle. Former Titans starter Dennis Kelly met with the Colts on Tuesday, Field Yates of ESPN.com tweets.

Kelly, 32, spent last season with the Packers, starting in four games and playing in 10. Green Bay spent nearly the entire season without David Bakhtiari, while Billy Turner missed time due to injury as well.

This marks Kelly’s first known visit or connection to a team this offseason. While it would seem the Colts are checking on the ex-Titan starter and swingman for a backup role, he has 51 starts on his resume. Sixteen of those came for the 2020 Titans, who deployed a 2,000-yard rusher.

Braden Smith signed a long-term extension last year, but the Colts’ post-Fisher left tackle is uncertain. Indianapolis did not have to worry about its left tackle spot for most of the 2010s, with Anthony Castonzo in place, but Castonzo’s 2021 retirement has injected uncertainty into this situation. Matt Pryor is set to receive an opportunity to replace Fisher, but it makes sense for the Colts to look into backup plans.