COEUR d’ALENE — Calvin Carrol drove in two runs — six in total on the day — and Cam Martindale, who struck out five on the mound, helped his cause by scoring on passed ball in the bottom of the sixth inning as Lake City held off visiting Post Falls 6-5 in the opening game of an Inland Empire League doubleheader at Lake City High on Wednesday.

POST FALLS, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO