GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — From booming town centers to ghost towns, it has been a dramatic fall for big shopping malls in Georgia and malls around the country. About a dozen malls are struggling in metro Atlanta from the Mall of Georgia to Crossroads Mall in Conyers. But, there are efforts to reenergize Georgia’s once mighty shopping centers and you might see some of the prime examples tried here in the metro area.

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA ・ 16 MINUTES AGO