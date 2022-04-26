ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Judge Grants Permanent Restraining Order Against Woman Accused Of Making Threats Against ARC President

By CBS13 Staff
 3 days ago
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A permanent restraining order has been granted against a person who was allegedly making “vile and racist” threats against the American River College president.

Los Rios Community College District officials say a judge granted the request last week against Jamie Barnes.

Police arrested Barnes back in March for violating a temporary restraining order against her by coming onto the Sacramento City College campus. The order prohibited her from coming onto any Los Rios campus over the alleged threats she made against American River College President Melanie Dixon.

The permanent restraining order means Barnes is prohibited from stepping onto any Los Rios facility or contacting any employees.

“We are thankful the judge approved this permanent order, which is one of the strongest legal actions we can take. We will continue to advocate for the maximum possible consequences for this individual based on her actions to date,” the district said in a statement

District officials say they have no evidence that Barnes has gone onto any Los Rios campus since her March arrest.

Still, police are urging anyone who possibly sees Barnes at any Los Rios campus or facility to call them immediately.

