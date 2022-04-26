ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wake County, NC

Report: Child poverty in NC dropped in 2020, though concerns linger

ABC11 Eyewitness News
ABC11 Eyewitness News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wYoZx_0fKzqHki00

A report released by the statewide advocacy organization NC Child showed the percentage of children living in poor or low-income households dipped in 2020, though varied greatly on a county-by-county basis.

The findings noted the statewide rate was 42.8%, down from 44.5% a year earlier, though there was a major gap between areas like Orange (25.4%) and Wake County (26.6%), which had the lowest percentages, compared to Scotland (70.2%) and Halifax (69.2%), which had the two highest percentages.

Vikki Crouse, project director at NC Child, pointed to expanded unemployment benefits, direct stimulus payments, and enhanced food, rent, and mortgage assistance as playing key roles in aiding families. The concern advocates like Crouse have are programs, like the Child Tax Credit, are now either expired or set to end soon.

" Universal meals in schools are ending soon in North Carolina. And this is something that has really helped kids form going hungry and being able to focus in school and do well," Crouse said.

Crouse also pointed to the importance of targeted aid, especially to families with younger children, which the report found are more likely to experience hardships due to the parents generally being younger and less financially secure.

"Those first five years are really key because children are developing a lot and rapidly during that stage of development and so anything that you do from early education to preventative healthcare can have really long-lasting impacts in their lives," said Crouse.

The report also found Black and Hispanic children and children who lived in rural counties were at increased risk to live in poor or low-income households due to a number of factors, ranging from generational barriers to economic mobility for the former group to limited access to transportation and healthcare for the latter group.

"We're glad to see that healthcare coverage remain(ed) stable across the board in 2020 compared to previous years, and that was really important because we were worried how mass job and income loss would impact coverage for kids and their parents the first year of the pandemic. But thanks to policies like uninterrupted coverage, particularly those enrolled in Medicaid, were really helpful in making sure kids remained covered and were able to get the services that they needed," Crouse said.

Access to child-care has also been an obstacle that has prevented mothers like Katherine Walden from re-entering the workforce.

"You see all of the signs everywhere, like 'Sign-on Bonus,' 'Employment Opportunities,' 'We're willing to pay $15 an hour,' so way above the minimum wage, but that's still not a living wage for a family, especially in Wake County with the rise in rent, mortgages, inflation due to food and child care," said Walden, a Wake County mother of three.

Walden initially left her job in 2019 to give birth to her third child, and then ran an in-home child care program prior to the pandemic, but was forced to end it due to family health concerns. In efforts to find care for her youngest child, who will soon be four years old, she's encountered long wait-lists and high costs.

"Looking how much I was making running my own business, the next level for that was going to be I was going to be renting a storefront. Take on rent and the cost of doing business, and then having to try and pay more than our mortgage for child care just for Jude, then we would have to look at before-and-after care cost for my two older children, and what transportation would actually even look like," Walden said.

Walden supports universal Pre-K, believing it would both aid children's educational and social development, and allow parents an opportunity to work more stable hours. Her family is now living off a single income, and while their necessities are being covered, they lack discretionary income.

"I would be able to go to work again, and support our family better, and also support the local economy too. People like me going to work means that I can go and get a cup of coffee at a local coffeehouse. I can maybe go get my nails done once every quarter or something. There are simple things that have a second income do to your child having adequate and quality and affordable care would mean just a boom to our local economy, and I think that it's really time for politicians to look at that and get it passed, so we can get back to work and start rebuilding what the pandemic has stripped from us," Walden said.

Even part-time retail jobs, which could aid families like Walden's, can be difficult to hold down due to inconsistent scheduling, both from employer and school, especially when factoring in days where school is closed or required COVID-19 quarantines.

To handle rising inflation, Walden said her family has started a garden to grow their own fruit and is careful when shopping for groceries.

"If you look at people in the grocery store, if you look at families, there's no way a lot of people would have any idea you were most likely standing next to someone that has food insecurity," Walden said.

Comments / 0

Related
WBTW News13

North Carolina parents concerned about after-school Satan club

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Some parents in Greensboro, North Carolina, have expressed concerns about an after-school Satan club that’s encouraging students to join. Organizers said the club is not about worshipping Satan, adding that a 2001 Supreme Court decision made it a matter of free speech. A flyer decorated with a cartoon devil and an […]
GREENSBORO, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
County
Wake County, NC
Wake County, NC
Society
City
Halifax, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Poverty#Economy#Child Care#Coffeehouse#Nc Child#The Child Tax Credit
bloomberglaw.com

Nursing Home Staffing Push Fuels Debate Over How to Pay for It

Advocacy groups seek better data on costs, profits, ownership. The Biden administration’s push for federal nursing home staffing requirements has entered the rulemaking phase, and industry leaders, academics, and advocacy groups are asking the same questions: How much will it cost, and who’s going to pay for it?
HEALTH SERVICES
beckershospitalreview.com

400 nursing home closings projected for 2022: 3 notes

Over 300 nursing homes have closed since the COVID-19 pandemic began, and 400 are projected to close this year, according to a new report from the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living. The report, which was released April 21, analyzed federal data on nursing home closures.
HEALTH SERVICES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
NewsBreak
Social Security
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Scotland
WITN

North Carolina “all green” on latest CDC COVID-19 map

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Every single county in North Carolina has a low risk of COVID-19 illness and strain on the healthcare system. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has all 100 counties in the state in the “low” risk category, as it concerns the virus. The other two categories are “medium” and “high,” which most, if not all, counties have spent time in during the more than two-year pandemic.
PUBLIC HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

10 states with lowest expenses per inpatient day at for-profit hospitals

The averaged adjusted expenses per inpatient day at for-profit hospitals in the U.S. was $2,300 in 2020, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation's latest statistics on State Health Facts. In three states, the expenses were lower than the average by more than $1,000. These figures, based on information from the...
HEALTH
WECT

NC Treasurer presents $9,901 check for unclaimed property to March of Dimes of NC

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - North Carolina State Treasurer Dale Folwell came to Wilmington Tuesday with a check in his hand. He presented the check for more than $9,900 to the March of Dimes of North Carolina, for unclaimed property the agency had in the nccash.com website at the treasurer’s office. MODNC Executive Director Kelly Glantz said she found out about the unexpected funding about a week ago, through a phone call from someone on Treasurer Folwell’s staff.
WILMINGTON, NC
ABC11 Eyewitness News

ABC11 Eyewitness News

Raleigh, NC
58K+
Followers
8K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC11 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from North Carolina.

 https://abc11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy