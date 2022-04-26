2 Twin Cities Men Charged With Murder In Fentanyl-Related Death Of Hunter Carlson, 16

HASTINGS, Minn. (WCCO) — Two Twin Cities men are charged in connection to the fentanyl-related death of an Eagan teen.

The Dakota County Attorney’s Office says 29-year-old Jamal Ahmed Adan, from Burnsville, and 27-year-old Sadiq Aden Isack, from Bloomington, provided 16-year-old Hunter Verner Carlson with pills he believed to be Percocet, which caused his death on the night of Jan. 27, 2021.

The criminal complaint states that Carlson’s mother found him face down and unresponsive the next morning. First responders were unable to resuscitate him.

Investigators learned that Carlson’s teen neighbor bought two pills from Adan and Isack, which he brought over to Carlson’s home on Jan. 27. The teens “split one of the pills and each of them snorted half,” the complaint states. About 15 minutes later, Carlson is said to have snorted the other half.

The Dakota County Medical Examiner’s Office listed Carlson’s cause of death as “positional asphyxia complicating acute fentanyl toxicity.”

Carlson’s neighbor pleaded guilty in early January of this year to third-degree murder. He was handed a seven-year adult sentence, which will be stayed as long as he complies with his sentencing requirements. He is also on juvenile probation until he turns 21.

Adan and Isack each face a count of third-degree murder and third-degree controlled substance crime. Adan was arrested Monday and appeared Tuesday in Dakota County District Court. The county attorney’s office says Isack “is still at large.”