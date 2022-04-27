ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1 Hospitalized, 1 Dead In Castle Rock House Fire; Suspicious Death Investigation Underway

 2 days ago

By Danielle Chavira

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (CBS4) – Firefighters rushed to a home on fire in Castle Rock on Tuesday afternoon. Castle Rock Police say the home is on Dove Valley and Paint Pony Circle.

Castle Rock Police say one person is dead, and another person was taken to the hospital. Investigators are calling this a suspicious death investigation.

Police say the fire is extinguished.

Copter4 flew over the home which showed burn marks coming from a window on the side of the home. It appeared a ladder was propped up against the wall below that window.

Police say four dogs were found in the fire. They’ve been rescued and taken to a veterinarian to be checked.

Police say there are “multiple investigations” and “an extensive crime scene.” The public is asked to avoid the area.

Numerous officers, in uniform and in plain clothes, were seen at the investigation.

Further details have not been released.

