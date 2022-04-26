ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

Missoula nurse sentenced for felony drug diversion

By MTN News
Q2 News
Q2 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Uo0yn_0fKzq8tQ00

MISSOULA - A Missoula nurse who admitted to diverting fentanyl and hydromorphone from Community Medical Center for her own use was sentenced Tuesday to two years of probation and fined $2,000, U.S. Attorney Leif M. Johnson said.

Mary Schmidt Monahan, 61, pleaded guilty in January to unlawfully obtaining controlled substances by fraud, deception, and subterfuge.

The government alleged in court documents that from July 2020 until about February 2021, Monahan — a nurse at Community Medical Center — diverted fentanyl and hydromorphone.

In January 2021, a coworker noticed Monahan acting suspiciously and observed Monahan with her back to a patient filling syringes with two drug vials. Monahan put something in her jacket pocket, pulled up her right arm sleeve to her elbow, stepped into the corner of the curtain, then returned and wiped her arm with an alcohol pad and raised it for about a minute. Shortly afterward, Monahan asked the coworker to witness her disposal of the medications Dilaudid and fentanyl.

In February 2021, another coworker saw Monahan doing something with her hands before placing a vial into her scrub’s pocket. The coworker noted that Monahan was acting in an anxious manner and reported the incident.

Monahan’s supervisors confronted her, and she admitted to stealing narcotics and using them. A search of Monahan’s bag revealed unmarked syringes, some of which were used, and some contained liquid, and wrappers from used alcohol swabs. Monahan provided a urine sample, which tested positive for fentanyl.

U.S. District Judge Dana L. Christensen presided.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Karla E. Painter prosecuted the case, which was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration with assistance from the Missoula Police Department.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
Nashville News Hub

High-ranking corrections official who moved two Black pretrial detainees into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates and unlocked their cells so they can be attacked has been convicted, AAG said

The 53-year-old man, who was working as a supervisory corrections official reportedly facilitated an attack on Black inmates in the jail. The high-ranking corrections official reportedly used excessive force and placed Black detainees in harm’s way by moving them into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates. He then ordered the lower-ranking officers to unlock the cells of the Black inmates and the white supremacists at the same time the next morning. They followed the defendant’s orders and the Black inmates were attacked by the white supremacist inmates. Prosecutors said that both Black inmates were injured.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Missoula, MT
Crime & Safety
Local
Montana Crime & Safety
City
Missoula, MT
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Several bodies found in western, central North Dakota

(Minot, ND) -- Minot Police are investigating after a woman was found dead in the snow. Officers say the 73-year-old woman's body was found outside the Minot Post Office Thursday. Officials say she wasn't dressed properly for the conditions and may have be dealing with mental health issues. Police say no foul play is suspected.
MINOT, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Diversion#Dea#Community Medical Center
Idaho State Journal

Local man sentenced to 20 years in prison for trafficking meth, possessing fentanyl

A 36-year-old local man received a unified 20-year prison sentence earlier this month after a jury found him guilty of trafficking methamphetamine and possessing fentanyl with the intent to deliver the illegal substance, court records show. Honorato Cardona-Gonzalez, of American Falls, was charged with both felonies and a felony for unlawfully possessing a firearm by a convicted felon in December 2020 following a five-week narcotics investigation involving multiple Southeast Idaho law enforcement agencies. ...
AMERICAN FALLS, ID
WBRE

Warrant issued for former PA Attorney General Kathleen Kane

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A bench warrant has been issued for former Pennsylvania Attorney General Kathleen Kane for a probation violation in Montgomery County. Kane was charged with DUI last month after a two-car crash in Scranton. According to police, the crash happened near the Gulf Gas Station at Moosic Street and Meadow Avenue just […]
SCRANTON, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
OutThere Colorado

Bones found near Colorado campground identified as human, scattered intentionally

The Saguache County Sheriff's Office has released an update to a case involving charred bones found near North Crestone Campground on April 25. On the afternoon of April 27, it was announced that the bones have since been identified as human, determined to be scattered intentionally in the area by family members that were unable to access a trailhead they intended to reach due to a seasonal road closure.
SAGUACHE COUNTY, CO
The Independent

First class passenger arrested for ‘homophobic attack’ on flight attendant who refused him a drink

A first-class passenger on an Arizona-bound Delta Airlines plane was arrested for allegedly using homophobic slurs against a flight attendant and physically assaulting the crew member for not serving him a drink.Christopher Alexander Morgan allegedly threw a glass of ice and an onboard telephone at the flight attendant for refusing to continue serving alcohol to him.Mr Morgan was arrested when flight 2908 touched down at the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on 22 April and is facing charges of interference with flight crew members, which can be punishable with up to 20 years in prison.The passenger called the flight...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KXRM

Crime Stoppers searching for wanted street criminals

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals. Jonathan Thomas, 28, is described as a White male, 5’10”, 180 pounds, with a blonde hair and blue eyes. Thomas has a no bond warrant for Homicide which includes, Murder 1 – After Deliberation – Attempted. Elisa […]
KX News

Murder charges filed in death of South Dakota woman

CANTON, S.D. (AP) — A man who has been in custody since a 20-year-old mother was found dead last month in Lincoln County, SD has now been charged with murder and manslaughter. Sheriff’s officials say Randi Gerlach was found dead at a residence south of Sioux Falls on March 1 and that the death appeared […]
LINCOLN COUNTY, SD
KFYR-TV

Arrest made in Sidney homicide investigation

SIDNEY, M.T. - Sidney Police say they made an arrest in connection to the Jan. 28 homicide of fifty-year-old Christopher Wetzstein of Sidney. Fifty-one-year-old Lyndsee Colette Brewer was arrested in Miles City Tuesday after being identified as a person of interest early in the investigation. Investigators said she was a...
SIDNEY, MT
BigCountryHomepage

Three more arrested in capital murder investigation

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) has made three additional arrests on the ongoing capital murder investigation of a 37-year-old man. Nallely Belmares, Josias Hernandez and Juan Duñes were arrested in connection to the kidnapping and murder of Teodoro Martinez. According to a post by Sheriff Eddie Guerra, the three […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
Q2 News

Q2 News

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Billings, Montana news and weather from Q2 News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy