Parkland, FL

Threat Leads Judge To Toss Entire Panel Of Potential Jurors At Parkland School Shooter Nikolas Cruz’s Death Penalty Trial

By CBSMiami.com Team
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qRiZ2_0fKzq70h00

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) — An entire panel of potential jurors in Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz’s death penalty trial, was dismissed Tuesday afternoon because of a perceived threat overhead by a Broward Sheriff’s deputy in the courtroom.

Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer explained what happened in court.

“Number 19 was doing what you said, mouthing expletives and so on and so forth to the defendant which got number 9 excited and belligerent also which then went to number 25 who started to do the same type of thing. So as they are escorting 19 out, he turns around and they were under the impression he was going to try and come back at Mr. Cruz. Between that, number 9 and number 25, some of whom were wearing I guess masks that covered the majority of their face, they could not tell what was being said or what was going on other than there were three people that were in close proximity that were making a threat and there was another one in the back who started to join in and I guess with  a combination of all of that the sheriff’s office observed all of that and they felt the need to protect Mr. Cruz.”

Not long after that, the microphones were cut as the judge and deputies discussed Cruz’s safety.

A new jury panel was brought in and questioned later.

On Monday, Judge Scherer started the jury selection process from scratch after prosecutors and defense attorneys argued that she made a mistake when she didn’t question 11 potential jurors who said they would not follow the law before she dismissed them.

In granting the motion filed by prosecutors, she nullified two weeks of work by prosecution and defense lawyers.

Cruz, 23, pleaded guilty in October to murdering 17 and wounding 17 at Parkland’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14, 2018.

The 12-member jury that will be selected after a two-month, three-step winnowing process will decide if he is sentenced to death or life in prison without parole. Monday’s restart pushes back opening statements from their scheduled date of mid-June. They had already been delayed from May 31.

KITV.com

Harshest prison sentence in Hawaii history handed down in attempted murder case

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Today, the Hawaii Intermediate Court of Appeals affirmed what was once called one of the strongest sentences handed down in Hawaii's history. In February of 2020, Circuit Court Judge Paul Wong sentenced Brandon Lafoga to two consecutive life sentences without parole for attempted murder and gun charges stemming from the 2015 shooting of Kele Stout in Maili in Leeward Oahu.
HAWAII STATE
CBS Miami

Boca Raton Woman Pleads Guilty To DUI Manslaughter, Vehicular Homicide In Deaths Of Grandma, Grandchild

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A Boca Raton woman pleaded guilty Tuesday to driving drunk and killing a grandmother and her granddaughter three years ago. Now, 24 years old, Andrea Schneider pleaded guilty to DUI manslaughter and vehicular homicide in the deaths of 17-year-old Breanha Baker and her 61-year-old grandmother Robyn Underwood. The two died in a head-on crash on Hillsboro Boulevard in Deerfield Beach in March of 2019. Investigators say Schneider was under the influence when she crossed the median in her Dodge Viper and slammed into their car. Michele Baker, lost her daughter and mother in the crash. She was in the car and survived the wreck. On Tuesday, Baker was in court to see Schneider enter the plea. Baker said she hopes Schneider will never drive drunk again. “I miss my mother and daughter. But it’s not about that. It’s about her not doing it again,” she said. Schneider will be sentenced this summer. She faces anywhere from four years to life in prison.
BOCA RATON, FL
Nashville News Hub

High-ranking corrections official who moved two Black pretrial detainees into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates and unlocked their cells so they can be attacked has been convicted, AAG said

The 53-year-old man, who was working as a supervisory corrections official reportedly facilitated an attack on Black inmates in the jail. The high-ranking corrections official reportedly used excessive force and placed Black detainees in harm’s way by moving them into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates. He then ordered the lower-ranking officers to unlock the cells of the Black inmates and the white supremacists at the same time the next morning. They followed the defendant’s orders and the Black inmates were attacked by the white supremacist inmates. Prosecutors said that both Black inmates were injured.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Miami

Florida Teacher Accused Of Hitting Student With Broomstick Arrested

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A now-former St. Lucie County teacher was arrested after a cellphone video showed her hitting a 6th-grade student with what appeared to be part of a broomstick. It happened at Forest Grove Middle School last week. The student’s mother, Joselyn Destine, said her 12-year-old son had some sort of disagreement with the teacher, 49-year-old Cyntyche Darling-Lundy, and she struck him. Destine said she called the sheriff’s office after she heard what happened and then saw the video. Darling-Lundy has been charged with child abuse. The St. Lucie County Public School District said Darling-Lundy was hired in 2010 as a food service assistant and she had just started her position as an “exceptional student education” or ESE teacher in August. “The alleged behavior is intolerable and reprehensible. As a result of the initial investigation, the teacher was terminated on April 21st,” according to a statement from the district. Destine said she plans to take legal action.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
NewsBreak
Death Penalty
NewsBreak
Public Safety
OK! Magazine

Santa Fe Sheriff Believes Nobody Is 'Off The Hook' For 'Rust' Shooting After Alec Baldwin Claims To Be 'Exonerated'

The Santa Fe Sheriff doesn't believe Alec Baldwin is out of the woods just yet in regards to the ongoing investigation into Halyna Hutchins' death on the Rust film set. The late 42-year-old cinematographer was killed while on set of the Western film in October 2021 after the actor, 63, fired a prop gun that contained live rounds. While multiple individuals involved in the production of the film — including Baldwin, the film's assistant director David Halls, armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed and more — have been questioned about their apparent roles in the fatal mishap, the Santa Fe Sheriff's Department doesn't...
SANTA FE, NM
CBS Miami

Miami-Dade State Attorney: ‘Today’s The Day Of Accountability,’ Fourth Arrest Made In Fatal Beating Of Miami-Dade Inmate

MIAMI (CBS Miami) — Three Florida correctional officers were denied bond Friday in Miami-Dade County court, one day after being charged with the murder of a handcuffed prisoner who had thrown urine at one of the officers. The Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle said a fourth former correctional officer had also been arrested. He is identified as 28-year-old Jeremy Godbolt. “Today is the day of accountability,” said Fernandez Rundle at a news conference as she showed security camera footage that showed the inmate, 60-year-old Ronald Ingram, having no trouble walking before the beating and then needing help walking in order to...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
NBC Miami

Pompano Beach Student, 12, Arrested for School Shooting Threat

A 12-year-old middle school student was arrested for making a shooting threat against his Pompano Beach school, authorities said. The student, who attends Crystal Lake Middle School, was arrested Tuesday on charges of making written threats to kill, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said. Officials said the student made a detailed...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
