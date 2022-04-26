FOX Sports Radio's 'Draft Night Live' Broadcast Heads to Las Vegas

FOX Sports Radio , a division of Premiere Sports Network providing 24/7 live programming, announced today it will provide multiplatform coverage of the draft, live from the Bellagio in Las Vegas on Thursday, April 28, beginning at 8:00 p.m. ET.

Presented by MGM Rewards , FOX Sports Radio’s Draft Night Live broadcast will be led by the industry’s preeminent information man, FOX NFL Insider Jay Glazer, who will utilize his unrivaled Rolodex to provide breaking news and insight on all of the latest wheeling, dealing and rumors.

Glazer will be joined by former No. 2 overall draft pick and co-host of FSR’s Two Pros and a Cup of Joe, LaVar Arrington; former Minnesota Vikings General Manager Rick Spielman; and FOX Sports commentator and Big Noon Kickoff host Rob Stone, who will deliver live predictions, analysis and reactions.

Plus, FSR’s weekday morning program Two Pros and a Cup of Joe with LaVar Arrington, Brady Quinn, and Jonas Knox will broadcast from MGM Grand on Friday, April 29, from 6 - 9 a.m. ET. Hosts LaVar Arrington and Jonas Knox will be on-location from Las Vegas , providing analysis and commentary on the first round, as well as predictions for the rest of draft week.

The network’s 22nd annual draft week coverage will be available on more than 600 radio stations across the country, as well as the FOX Sports Radio channel on iHeartRadio and www.FOXSportsRadio.com.

Visit www.FOXSportsRadio.com for more information, and follow the network on Twitter , Facebook , Instagram , TikTok and YouTube for updates and highlights.