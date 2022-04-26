The Benefits of Journaling for Stress Relief

Slugging might be trending (the hashtag #slugging has amassed more than 268 million views on TikTok), but slathering on Vaseline before bed is a hydration technique as old as time. Layering on petrolatum has been a staple practice in the Black community for decades, has roots in K-Beauty, and has long been hailed as the skin barrier’s savior among dermatologists. Think: the best moisturizer, but supercharged. “There’s a lot of great data, since the beginning of dermatology, that petrolatum-based products are great for repairing the skin barrier, as an occlusive to prevent trans epidermal water loss, and to help the barrier repair itself,” explains Dr. Robert Finney, board-certified dermatologist from Entiére Dermatology.

