Mental Health

The Benefits of Journaling for Stress Relief

By Emilia Benton
Psych Centra
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSometimes, simple coping tactics can help when you’re stressed. Journaling is a habit that may help more than you might expect. Journaling is an activity many people have enjoyed for decades, whether it’s to organize our thoughts or to nourish writing skills. Journaling simply means writing down...

psychcentral.com

Psych Centra

11 Ways to Increase Your Happiness

Increasing happiness might seem like a big task — but sometimes, a simple activity can have a profoundly positive impact on your mood. It’s not always easy to know what will make you feel happier, especially when you’ve been feeling down for a while. Whether you’re looking...
MENTAL HEALTH
Psych Centra

46 Positive Affirmations for Anxiety Relief

Affirmations are positive statements you repeat to promote change in your life and ease your distress. They can be useful in managing anxiety. Using positive affirmations is like practicing positive self-talk. It can help you reframe your negative thoughts and focus on ideas and behaviors that lead to change. You...
MENTAL HEALTH
Psych Centra

What Is Sleep Anxiety and How Do You Treat It?

Sleep anxiety can adversely impact health. But there are treatment options and simple steps to minimize symptoms. Sometimes, you experience times of high anxiety. Throughout the day, you may face stressful situations that lead to feelings of worry, fear, or nervousness. These are anxiety symptoms and can negatively impact your life when they become severe or difficult to manage.
MENTAL HEALTH
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
psychologytoday.com

Raising a Child With High Self-Esteem Versus Narcissism

Many strategies that parents commonly use to build children's self-esteem may encourage narcissism in children. Narcissistic children tend to show unrealistic views of themselves, a desire for superiority, and increased sensitivity. Research indicates that parents can use several evidence-based strategies to build children's self-esteem without encouraging narcissism. Nearly every parent...
KIDS
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
MindBodyGreen

6 Habits That Increase Your Odds Of Divorce, From A Marriage Therapist

What do people in successful relationships do differently than those in unsuccessful or unsatisfying relationships?. Since the 1970s, psychologist John Gottman, Ph.D., and his team have studied thousands of couples to see what exactly people are doing in their relationships, and they've monitored these couples for many years following their time in the lab. Their research has found that the couples that split within six years of getting married tend to have six similar habits. These habits are:
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
US News and World Report

Why Have Some People Never Gotten COVID-19?

It’s a story many have heard before. COVID-19 enters a household whether through a spouse, parent, sibling or caretaker – but despite extensive exposure, not everyone gets sick. [. SEE:. Latest Coronavirus and Vaccine News ]. And it could be a more common occurrence than some think. The...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Psych Centra

The Science Behind Anxiety Paralysis (and What to Do)

If you sometimes feel paralyzed by fear, you’re not alone. Paralysis is one of the ways our body responds to stress, and there’s ways to manage it. Living with anxiety engages your autonomic nervous system (ANS), also known as the fight, flight, or freeze response. The “freeze” response...
MENTAL HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Differences in children's behavior predict midlife health behaviors

A recent study by the Faculty of Sport and Health Sciences at the University of Jyväskylä and the Gerontology Research Center (Finland) investigated the paths from childhood socioemotional behavior to midlife health behavior decades later. Socioemotional behavior at age 8 predicted health behavior both directly and indirectly through education.
KIDS
Apartment Therapy

This Tiny Shift in How I Approach Cleaning Really Takes Away the Stress of It

I’m in one of the busiest seasons of my life. My family’s getting ready for an interstate move, we just closed on our current house, and we’re managing a long-distance renovation on our new place. All five of my kids have their usual field trips and school activities, while I’m doing the regular mom stuff and traveling to visit my sister who just had a baby. Oh, and we’re welcoming a new puppy into the family in a few weeks, too. (Don’t tell the kids, because it’s a surprise.)
HOME & GARDEN
Salon

The problem with positive psychology: When the pursuit of happiness turns toxic

In Homer's "Odyssey," Odysseus finds himself having to navigate a ship down a strait that sits between two sea monsters: Scylla, a six-headed carnivore perched on the cliffs who likes to snap up sailors in her jaws, and Charybdis, a whirlpool that can easily suck an entire boat and crew down to unsurvivable depths. Years of watching the evolution of positive psychology — in articles, books, and, most impactfully, social media posts — have left me wondering whether Americans are destined to approach happiness as a similarly precarious, if not entirely impossible, tightrope walk.
MENTAL HEALTH
Psych Centra

Is There a Link Between Autism Spectrum Disorder and Transgender Identity?

Autistic people report higher rates of noncisgender identities, and gender diverse folks self-report higher rates of autistic traits. Because the term “trans” means “change,” anyone who isn’t cisgender could identify as transgender, including folks who fall under the umbrella of nonbinary or gender nonconforming. Still,...
HEALTH
Marie Claire

What Is Slugging? The Benefits and Drawbacks, According to a Dermatologist

Slugging might be trending (the hashtag #slugging has amassed more than 268 million views on TikTok), but slathering on Vaseline before bed is a hydration technique as old as time. Layering on petrolatum has been a staple practice in the Black community for decades, has roots in K-Beauty, and has long been hailed as the skin barrier’s savior among dermatologists. Think: the best moisturizer, but supercharged. “There’s a lot of great data, since the beginning of dermatology, that petrolatum-based products are great for repairing the skin barrier, as an occlusive to prevent trans epidermal water loss, and to help the barrier repair itself,” explains Dr. Robert Finney, board-certified dermatologist from Entiére Dermatology.
SKIN CARE
MedicalXpress

Study suggests obesity paradox for those over 80 due to non-cardiovascular disease mortality

A team of researchers affiliated with multiple institutions in China and the U.S. has found that the obesity paradox for those over 80 is driven mostly by non-cardiovascular disease mortality rates. In their paper published in the journal Nature Aging, the group describes their study of 20 years' worth of health-related data for several thousand older people living in China and what they learned from it. Jean Woo, with the Chinese University of Hong Kong, has published a News & Views piece outlining the history behind the use of the body mass index (BMI) and the work done by the researchers in this new effort, in the same journal issue.
FITNESS
Psych Centra

4 Foods That Can Help You Manage OCD

Research suggests that various nutritional deficiencies, such as zinc and vitamin B, are present in people with mental health conditions like OCD. Here are foods that can help. Obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) is a mental health condition characterized by recurrent, intrusive, and unwanted thoughts, known as obsessions. OCD is also characterized...
MENTAL HEALTH

