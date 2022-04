POMONA, Calif. (TCD) -- A couple was arrested after allegedly abusing and killing their 1-year-old son in their Barstow home and driving his body to Pomona. According to a news release shared by the Barstow Police Department, on April 25 at around 7:55 p.m., officers from the Pomona Police Department responded to a report of a suspicious death at the Pomona Valley Hospital. An unresponsive 1-year-old child was reportedly brought into the hospital and pronounced dead upon medical staff’s arrival.

