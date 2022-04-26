ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Hartford, CT

Conn. lawmakers advance a policing bill for juvenile crime

By Connecticut Public Radio
Connecticut Public
Connecticut Public
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Connecticut General Assembly is considering a bill that would give police and judges more power when dealing with juvenile crime. The most significant change that the bill’s text would make would allow local police to have access to juvenile criminal records. East Hartford Police Chief Scott Sansom said that this...

www.ctpublic.org

Connecticut Public

Hartford, CT
Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

 https://ctpublic.org/

