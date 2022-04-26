ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee Titans' A.J. Brown suggests avoiding Chipotle

By Mike Moraitis
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown is suggesting everyone, including 2022 NFL draft prospects, avoid eating at Chipotle — and with good reason.

Brown suffered a bout with food poisoning in 2021 that he believed came from the restaurant, which ended up reaching out to him about the issue.

“I’m sorry Chipotle, but Chipotle got me. I’m sorry,” Brown said back in 2021. “The first half (of the Week 6 game against the Buffalo Bills), to be honest, man, I was feeling really bad. I couldn’t get myself going.”

Despite feeling as badly as he did, Brown still managed to lead the Titans with 91 receiving yards in a 34-31 win over Buffalo.

With just days before the NFL draft, Chipotle made a post on social media asking fans to pick which prospect’s normal order they like the most, and Brown had this to say:

After seeing so much negativity surrounding Brown in recent weeks, it’s nice to see him laughing and joking around on Twitter.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

