This tree is so invasive and stinky one state launched a ‘buyback’ program

Bradford pears and other ornamental Callery pears were cultivated from an import that saved pear orchards from a deadly bacterial disease. And for decades, the decorative trees seemed near perfect, aside from a tendency to fall apart after about 15 years — and their stench.
But they cross pollinated with other ornamental varieties.
Invasive stands now have been reported in more than 30 states. Fourteen states have formally listed the trees as invasive.
Missouri’s Department of Conservation is holding a buyback program for the tree. To qualify a property owner must a photo of a cut down pear tree in order to earn a free, less offensive, replacement tree.
The proposed Harmony Grove Interchange would be located between the Interstate 68 exit and the Westover exit on I-79 and would provide better access to the Morgantown Industrial Park and businesses in that area.
Moderna on Thursday asked U.S. regulators to authorize low doses of its COVID-19 vaccine for children younger than 6, a long-awaited move toward potentially opening shots for millions of tots by summer.
CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Governor Jim Justice has scheduled his Thursday virtual COVID-19 briefing for 11 a.m. You can watch the briefing live in the player above. See updated COVID-19 numbers for Thursday in West Virginia.
In an interview with PBS NewsHour's Judy Woodruff, the nation’s top immunologist said Tuesday that the country has finally moved past the pandemic stage. On Wednesday he said "by no mean" was the pandemic over.
President Joe Biden's administration is taking steps to expand availability of the life-saving COVID-19 antiviral treatment Paxlovid, seeking to reassure doctors that there is ample supply for people at high risk of severe illness or death from the virus.
Virginia lawmakers will reconvene in Richmond for a special session to review 26 vetoes made by Governor Glenn Youngkin (R), and some Northern Virginia residents have differing views on whether or not the governor’s actions reflect the majority of voters’ wishes.
The U.S. economy shrank last quarter for the first time since the pandemic recession struck two years ago, contracting at a 1.4% annual rate, but consumers and businesses kept spending in a sign of underlying resilience.
The Biden administration’s move to ban menthol cigarettes has the Black community split, with the ban’s supporters arguing it promotes a healthier lifestyle and its critics arguing it unfairly targets Black Americans and could lead to injustices and policing issues.
