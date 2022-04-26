Chief: Man killed SC officer with calculated shot from rifle
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say the man who killed a police officer in South Carolina responding to a domestic violence call tracked the officer from upstairs in his home with a rifle before firing the fatal shot.
Cayce Police Chief Chris Cowen says then as other officers tried to drag officer Drew Barr to a patrol car so he could get medical help, the man fired a second shot.
Cowen says 36-year-old Austin Leigh Henderson was calculated and murdered his officer on Saturday.Funeral arrangements released for fallen SC officer
The chief says Henderson then put his wife and daughter into a closet and held them hostage and police at bay for about seven hours before killing himself with a gunshot to the head.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.
Comments / 0