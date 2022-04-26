ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach County, FL

Watch: Florida beautician hoses down client’s hair outside after building catches fire

By Athina Morris, Nexstar Media Wire
 3 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. ( WFLA ) — Video shows firefighters saving the day for a woman who was put in a desperate situation after her hair salon was evacuated last week.

The Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said it evacuated the salon after a small dryer in the building caught fire.

As the building was being evacuated, a customer had chemicals in her hair that needed to be washed out.

Once firefighters got the situation under control, they ran a hose into the parking lot and let the woman’s hairdresser rinse the color out of her hair.

“This is a first,” the hairdresser is heard saying in a video posted on the agency’s Facebook page. “What you have to do when the building catches on fire and clients have color in their hair. Thank you Palm Beach Fire Department.”

The building’s sprinklers were able to put out the fire, and no injuries were reported, the fire department said.

