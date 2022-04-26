JMU mourns loss of ‘high-achieving’ softball player Lauren Bernett
The university’s athletics department shared the following statement on social media on Tuesday, April 26:
Dear JMU community,
Our hearts are aching, hearing the news of the loss of one of our student-athletes. Lauren Bernett was a high-achieving member of our softball team and a great ambassador of JMU and our athletics program. She was a key member of our 2021 Women’s College World Series team as a freshman catcher last year.
College athletics is great because of the people with whom we get to interact every day. We are a tight family. We are grateful that Lauren has been part of our JMU Athletics community and will always consider her to be a Duke. We will miss her dearly.Joint statement released on April 26, 2022 by JMU President Jonathan Alger and JMU Athletics Director Jeff Bourne
Our thoughts are with her family; her coaches, teammates and friends; the rest of our department staff and student-athletes; and the entire JMU community. JMU Nation is a close community, and we grieve together.
For additional support, the university urges people to contact the following resources:
- Counseling Center at 540-568-6552
- Dean of Students Office at 540-568-6468
- Campus Crisis line after hours at 540-568-6552
- Sentara RMH Emergency Department at 540-689-1414
- Self-Help resources available through the University Counseling Center
- TAO mental health resource
- Crisis Text Line – Text HOME to 741741 to reach a crisis counselor
- Counseling Center’s additional 24/7 emergency information
