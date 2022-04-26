ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisonburg, VA

JMU mourns loss of ‘high-achieving’ softball player Lauren Bernett

By Colleen Guerry
WDVM 25
WDVM 25
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D4mxX_0fKziVZy00

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The James Madison University (JMU) community — especially the sports community — is in mourning after Lauren Bernett, a “high-achieving” member of the softball team, passed away.

James Madison falls short of finals appearance as Sooners advance

The university’s athletics department shared the following statement on social media on Tuesday, April 26:

Dear JMU community,

Our hearts are aching, hearing the news of the loss of one of our student-athletes. Lauren Bernett was a high-achieving member of our softball team and a great ambassador of JMU and our athletics program. She was a key member of our 2021 Women’s College World Series team as a freshman catcher last year.

College athletics is great because of the people with whom we get to interact every day. We are a tight family. We are grateful that Lauren has been part of our JMU Athletics community and will always consider her to be a Duke. We will miss her dearly.

Our thoughts are with her family; her coaches, teammates and friends; the rest of our department staff and student-athletes; and the entire JMU community. JMU Nation is a close community, and we grieve together.

Joint statement released on April 26, 2022 by JMU President Jonathan Alger and JMU Athletics Director Jeff Bourne
JMU’s Odicci Alexander named Pitcher of the Year by Softball America

For additional support, the university urges people to contact the following resources:

School officials say the home softball doubleheader against Longwood has been canceled for Wednesday, April 27. Information about other remaining contests on JMU’s schedule will be shared once available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC.

Comments / 0

Related
MLive

College softball star’s apparent cause of death released by sheriff

James Madison catcher Lauren Bernett is believed to have died by suicide, authorities said Wednesday. Bernett was a native of McDonald, Pennsylvania and she played at South Fayette High School before going on to James Madison. The sophomore was a star for James Madison, starting through her first two seasons at the school, and playing a key role in helping the team make it to the College World Series in 2021.
HARRISONBURG, VA
Inside Nova

McLean, O'Connell resume softball rivalry

After a two-year break because of the pandemic, a popular rivalry resumes Saturday, April 30. For the first time since April 2019, the Bishop O’Connell Knights and McLean Highlanders will meet in girls high-school softball, in what has been an annual non-league contest between top private- and public-school teams in Northern Virginia since 2009. The game, which often draws a big crowds and much interest in the softball circles, begins at McLean at 2 p.m.
MCLEAN, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia College Sports
Harrisonburg, VA
College Sports
City
Harrisonburg, VA
Harrisonburg, VA
Sports
Local
Virginia Sports
WDVM 25

Source: Mount St. Mary’s leaving NEC for MAAC

Mount St. Mary’s is reportedly leaving the Northeast Conference for the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference. The move will be effective in July for all sports for the 2022-23 season. Mount St. Mary’s is expected to make a formal announcement next week.
WASHINGTON, DC
WDVM 25

WDVM 25

11K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://LocalDVM.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy