CDC Says 3 Out Of 4 Kids Have Had Coronavirus Infections

Photo: Getty Images

There's a good chance your child has already dealt with a coronavirus infection - even if you're not aware of it.

According to a new CDC report released Tuesday , an estimated three out of four U.S. children have been infected, along with more than half of all total Americans.

The report looked at children ages 0-11 years of age to determine that approximately 75% of them had already had developed COVID-19.

"These findings illustrate a high infection rate for the Omicron variant, especially among children," officials wrote in the CDC report.

Most of that comes from a dramatic spike in infections from last December through February, when the omicron variant was peaking in the U.S.

While some people who have been previously infected are protected against severe illness, the CDC still recommends getting the COVID-19 vaccine.