This summer's Prime Day Xbox deals of 2022 are going to be the next major chance for everyone to pick up some great games and accessories for less. And while the consoles themselves won't necessarily be cut in price - but we might see some fun with the Series S console, so watch that space - there's going to be a boatload of games with their prices cut, as well as all the accessories you could need from hard drives to headsets, to extra controllers, and even specialist like racing wheels. This will probably be your best bet for discounts away from the likes of Black Friday and Cyber Monday so it'll pay to get prepared.

