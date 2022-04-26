ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

MSP: Student takes own life at Aspen Ridge School

By Ben Raymond
 3 days ago

WEST ISHPEMING, Mich. (WJMN) – Michigan State Police has responded to an isolated incident at Aspen Ridge School on Tuesday where a student took their own life on campus.

This information is being reported because the incident happened in a public place.

WJMN saw a police presence arrive outside of Aspen Ridge just after 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Michigan State Police and other law enforcement agency vehicles were observed at the school.

According to MSP, the school was placed on lockdown for several hours, while buses and parents arrived to pick up their children. They say there was no threat to any other individuals and that no one else was injured.

Michigan State Police released more details of the incident on Tuesday afternoon.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer sat down with students, parents, educators, and mental health professionals- aiming to advocate for more mental health investments in schools.

If you or a loved one is struggling, help is available. Call 800-273-8255 to speak with someone today.

How the Youth Mental Health Project is helping in the U.P.

WARNING: Read at your own discretion. Graphic details are included in the information.

At approximately 12:30 pm on 4/26/2022, troopers were dispatched to Aspen Ridge School in Ishpeming Township for an incident involving a student with a firearm. At the time of this incident, a Michigan State Trooper was in a different part of the school giving presentations to students. The trooper immediately responded to the area where this incident was reported and located a lone juvenile male inside a bathroom with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. First Aid was immediately rendered as additional patrol units and EMS responded to the scene. The juvenile subject was transported by EMS to UPHealth Systems in Marquette where they later succumbed to their injuries. Aspen Ridge School was placed on lockdown during this incident as law enforcement cleared the building and began their investigation. The investigation revealed this was an isolated incident involving one student. There was no threat to other students or the public at the time of this incident. Law enforcement cleared after a thorough investigation of the scene. Further investigation will take place regarding the surroundings of this incident. The name of the juvenile will not be released.  MSP troopers were assisted by Marquette County Sheriffs Dept and Ishpeming Township Police Dept. as well as local EMS.

-Michigan State Police

