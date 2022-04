Eastern Iowans who spoke at a public meeting Monday evening fear a Monona cattle feedlot would use more water than stated in an application to renew its water use permit. Supreme Beef wants to withdraw up to 21.9 million gallons of water a year from two wells in the Jordan aquifer near the 11,600-head facility in Clayton County. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources permitted this use back in 2017 and staff have recommended renewal, but opponents want the agency to reconsider.

CLAYTON COUNTY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO