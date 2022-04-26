ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hatteras, NC

From cold-stunned back to the sea

By Kip Tabb
outerbanksvoice.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs soon as the five Kemp’s ridley sea turtles came out of their boxes on the beach across from the Graveyard of the Atlantic Museum, their flippers began to move frantically in swimming motions. The five sea turtles were the first of 27 that would be released on the morning of...

www.outerbanksvoice.com

Comments / 1

